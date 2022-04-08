Fake Feds Who Plied Cops With Lavish Gifts Duped Joe Biden’s Detail, Report Says
INFILTRATION
The two fake Homeland Security agents who ingratiated themselves with federal law enforcement officers and plied them with lavish gifts allegedly duped Secret Service agents working on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ security detail, RealClearPolitics reports. When Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali were arrested on Wednesday, the FBI said they had bribed four unidentified Secret Service agents, one of whom worked on the first lady’s security detail. RealClearPolitics found out more about the other three, including that one is part of the security detail that accompanies Joe Biden almost everywhere, including in high-level meetings where classified information is discussed. Another agent is in the division assigned to protect Harris’ home, the outlet reported. Prosecutors said during an arraignment hearing Thursday that Ali had boasted of his ties to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.