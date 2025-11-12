Fake Pilot Flew Passenger Jets For Months After Forging Qualifications

Mynie Steffens, a chef, author and co-host of a South African cooking show, has died in a helicopter crash at age 43. Steffens, a licensed pilot, died when the aircraft she was flying crashed on a farm close to Patensie, South Africa—in the Eastern Cape—on Nov. 10, according to local outlets. She had reportedly been spraying pesticides over a citrus farm’s orange crops when her “helicopter struck power lines and crashed,” the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division explained in a statement to the George Herald. “The helicopter itself was substantially damaged due to impact force.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, but the South African Police Service has yet to release a comment. Steffens was a co-host of the cooking show Speel met Vuur (Play With Fire) and later released a cookbook called Mynie Plays with Fire. Her co-host and friend from childhood, Aldi Van der Walt, told IOL that Steffens death was a “massive shock” and a “tragic loss.” She explained that Steffens was someone who lived life “to the full” and “could make time for people from every walk of life.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1TV Chef Dies at 43 in Helicopter Crash‘MASSIVE SHOCK’Her co-host said they couldn’t believe the news.
- 2Elton John Flips Out at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony‘MY PLANE IS WAITING’The singer was upset at the show taking too long before his performance.
Partner updateAD BY GrouponCheck Gifts Off Your List Early With Up to 49% Off Jewelry‘TIS THE SEASONFrom personal monograms to custom stones, give a gift that’s as unique as the receiver.
- 3‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Sells Merch to Cover Cancer Costs DON’T WANT TO WAITJames Van Der Beek Says “nostialiga” is “tugging” at him as he sells “Dawson’s Creek” memorabilia to pay for his cancer treatments.
- 4Grammy-Winning Superstar Set to Make Big Screen Acting DebutSOMEONE LIKE HERIt comes after she was reportedly considered for Super Bowl 2026.
Partner updateAD BY Princess PollyGet Two Gifts With This BOGO 60% Off Deal on Chic PiecesDOUBLE THE DRIPRefresh your wardrobe (or a loved one’s) with on-trend pieces from Princess Polly.
- 5It’s Official: Trump Just Killed the U.S. PennyBIG CHANGEThe MAGA president’s planned phase-out of the one-cent coin appears to have taken many businesses by surprise.
- 6Russia Humiliated by New AI Robot It Was Really Proud OfROCKY STARTBack to the drawing board.
- 7Bob Ross Paintings Fetch Eye-Watering Amount at AuctionTHE JOY OF PAINTINGThree of the beloved TV artists’ paintings sold for big bucks at a fundraising auction for public television on Tuesday.
- 8Trump’s Tariffs Set to Send Christmas Tree Prices SoaringNEEDLELESS EXPENSEArtificial trees are largely produced in China.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 9Fake Pilot Flew Jets For Months After Forging QualificationsCATCH HIM IF YOU CANThe fraudster flew passengers over Europe for months after faking his credentials.
- 10Oscar Winners Sign AI Deal to Clone VoicesSELLING OUTOther late celebrities and historical figures will also be available for companies to request audio licensing.
Sir Elton John reportedly threw a fit backstage at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday. The “Tiny Dancer” singer, 78, was upset at the ceremony’s organizers for taking too long, and yelled things like “What the hell is wrong with you? Nobody knows what they’re doing!” sources told Page Six. While waiting to perform a tribute rendition of “God Only Knows” to honor the late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Page Six said that John shouted “My plane is waiting!” It’s not the first time John has melted down over a performance. In 2000, Tina Turner revealed during an interview on 60 Minutes that the “Bennie and the Jets” singer had “went into a rage” when Turner tried to teach him to play “Proud Mary” during a rehearsal for VH1’s Divas Live ‘99. “The mistake is you don’t show Elton John how to play his piano,” Turner explained during the interview. The Daily Beast has reached out to John’s team for comment.
It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.
Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.
Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.
Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.
Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.
Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from his hit series Dawson Creek to pay for his cancer treatments. The actor, 48, starred in the drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003 alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. The father of six was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year and this past September he was absent from the show’s reunion in New York City due to his illness. He told Today.com that his life with cancer feels like a “full-time job.” The actor is selling memorabilia from the show at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to fund his cancer treatments. The necklace that Dawson gifts to Joey for prom is estimated to be sold for $26,400 to $52,800. Dawson’s outfit from the show’s pilot episode is valued at around $4,000. Van Der Beek is also selling his cleats and West Carolina Coyotes Hat from his 1999 film Variety Blues. The actor tells People that this is the right time to give up “these treasures,” though he has “some nostalgia” about letting them go. He explains that “unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”
Pop superstar Adele is set to make her acting debut in a new movie directed by Tom Ford. The 21 mastermind joins the cast of Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of the 1982 Anne Rice novel set in an opera in 18th-Century Italy. She will appear alongside Nicholas Hoult, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Strong, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie was unveiled at the American Film Market with filming due to start in January. It is due for release in fall 2026. Rice sold over 135 million copies of her 40 novels with a number of them being adapted into movies and TV shows including Interview with the Vampire in 1994. She died at the age of 80 in 2021. Adele had been touted as a potential candidate to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl. Ultimately, it was decided that the Half Time Show would be headlined instead by Puerto Rican mega star Bad Bunny, sparking outrage among conservative circles and elements of Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can’t go wrong with a wardrobe refresh this holiday season. Princess Polly has all the on-trend and quality styles anyone will want to wear on repeat. As a special treat, Princess Polly is starting Black Friday early with a Buy One, Get One 60% off deal. Just use the code BFVIP60 at checkout to snag the savings.
Stay warm and stylish at the office or a night out on the town with this oversized balloon-sleeve sweater. It features cuffed drop shoulders and a classic crew neckline. Try pairing it with black boots, your favorite rings, and a sleek black bag for an effortless chic look.
Polka dots are making a comeback! Step into the trend with this tie-back mini dress that flatters every curve with its v-neck and sleeveless design. Add chunky jewelry and western boots for a cool western vibe.
Comfy and cute? Yes, it’s possible. These knee-high faux leather boots have reviewers raving about their comfort, all while serving a striking silhouette with their square toe and block heel.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
The U.S. Mint is halting production of the one-cent coin following a February directive from President Donald Trump. The decision comes after the cost to make each penny soared above 3.6 cents, with the Treasury Department now projecting annual savings of around $56 million. The phase-out caught many businesses by surprise, with coin shortages forcing cash-handling retailers to adjust pricing strategies and some regional distribution centers to suspend penny orders. In the absence of nationwide guidance on rounding cash transactions, trade groups warn of potential lawsuits and operational confusion. Banks are worried about what the implication may be for cashing checks. “We want to make sure banks don’t suffer any inadvertent regulatory mishaps, because we’re trying to do the right thing and round in favor of the customer,” Steve Keneally, senior VP of payments at the American Bankers Association. “We would like to have something, whether it’s from a regulator or legislation, that gives us guidance.” Although routine minting is now at an end, the coin remains legal tender, with hundreds of billions remaining in circulation for the time being.
Russia’s ambitions of having world-beating AI humanoid robots have suffered an embarrassing setback after its pride and joy fell over on stage. Developers rolled out Aidol to showcase it in Moscow, demonstrating Russia’s artificial intelligence prowess. But what was meant to be the announcement of its first AI-incorporated humanoid soon turned into an embarrassing calamity. The bot, created by Idol, tottered as it waved to the crowd, taking tiny, jittery steps. The Rocky theme tune, “Gonna Fly Now,” provided the backdrop for the underwhelming spectacle. It took a few awkward steps, and it face-planted. A part went flying, disappearing out of view. Aidol’s minders rushed to mitigate the crisis, dragging their creation away like an injured soldier on the battlefield. More team members rushed on to cover the chaos. Their black sheet got twisted. Rocky continued to play. “I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience,” Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin said. He previously said the machine, made of 77 percent Russian parts, was able to “smile, think, and be surprised, like a person.” He claimed the issue stemmed from calibration, saying it needed light for its sensors, but the room was dark, Meduza reports. The Sun reports it was later brought back onto stage to a round of applause.
Three paintings by beloved TV artist Bob Ross sold for a combined $600,000 at an auction on Tuesday, as part of an effort to raise funds for public broadcasting following the Trump administration’s funding cuts. The top seller was “Winter’s Peace,” a serene snowscape Ross completed during a 1993 episode of “The Joy of Painting,” which sold for $318,000 to a phone bidder. It was followed by “Home in the Valley,” which sold for $229,100, and “Cliffside,” which went for $114,800. All three pieces soared past their pre-auction estimates, which had topped out at around $50,000. The auctions are the first in what is expected to be the largest release of Ross’ original work, with around 30 paintings set to go under the hammer over the coming months, in an effort to fill a $1.1 billion void left by the elimination of public television funding earlier this year. Ross, known for his distinctive hairstyle and calm, encouraging demeanor, hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS for 11 years until his death from cancer at age 52 in 1995. The artist has only become more popular in the years since his death, with the Joy of Painting experiencing a huge surge in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.
President Donald Trump’s tariffs have thrown Christmas into chaos, as prices on various decorative essentials look set to soar. Artificial trees are expected to see a price spike of around 10 to 20 percent, while lights could increase by as much as 63 percent, importers have warned. The U.S. makes few decorations domestically, and the cost of internalizing the means of production would be enormous. Artificial tree retailer Balsam Hill CEO Mac Harman stated that if factories were to be relocated to the U.S., the cost of trees would likely increase from around $800 to $3,000. “When we make Christmas trees, some of the equipment is the size of a U.S. football field,” he told NBC News. “There’s a ton of capital that’s invested in these factories, and the equipment’s so big you can’t even pick it up and put it on a container [ship] and transport it.” He added, “There are over 20,000 people in China that manufacture Christmas trees. Many of those people are the ones that are experts in stringing the lights, and they’ve done it for a long time. They’re very fast at it. They’re good at it.” The Trump administration’s tariffs with China have at times risen as high as 145 percent.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
Fake Pilot Flew Passenger Jets For Months After Forging Qualifications
An unqualified pilot flew passenger jets across Europe for months after forging his qualifications with fake certificates, a Lithuanian airline has revealed. The fraudster, who had only ever worked as a co-pilot for Indonesian airline Garuda, is alleged to have bluffed his way into a captain’s role after fooling his employer with counterfeited credentials, the Aero Telegraph reports. His employer, Lithuanian-based carrier Avion Express, is a “wet-lease” airline that specializes in providing aircraft with full crews to other airlines at short notice, with clients including EasyJet, TUI, and Sun Express, among others. An Axiom spokesperson confirmed an internal investigation into the incident was underway after the airline became aware of “unverified information regarding his personal experience.” The airline also emphasized its hiring practices are compliant with aviation regulations and that safety remains its “highest priority.” German airline Eurowings, which has worked with Axiom, told BILD, “The investigation into the case is the responsibility of Avion Express and is not yet complete – we are currently waiting for the facts to be clarified.”
Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have agreed to separate deals that allow an AI audio company to create licensed synthetic versions of their voices to be used commercially. ElevenLabs announced the Oscar winners’ partnerships on Nov. 11, while also launching the company’s “Iconic Voice Marketplace”—an online space designed to ethically license celebrities’ and historical figures’ voices to companies for audio projects like advertisements and narration. McConaughey, 56, has been an investor in ElevenLabs for “several years,” but will now use the company’s technology to create a Spanish audio version of his newsletter. “It’s been amazing to see the growth from those early days to where the company, and the technology, is now‚” McConaughey said. McConaughey’s voice will not immediately be on the marketplace, but Caine’s will. “For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people—tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit. Now, I’m helping others find theirs,” Caine, 92, said. The marketplace will also offer the voices of late stars, like John Wayne, Rock Hudson, and Judy Garland, and living icons, like Liza Minnelli and Art Garfunkel. Historical figures, like Amelia Earhart, Mark Twain, Babe Ruth, J Robert Oppenheimer, Maya Angelou and Alan Turing, will also be available for licensing.