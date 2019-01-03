Fake Plants That Look as Good as the Real Thing

So, you're looking to get a fake plant. There's a lot to look into when it comes to artificial foliage, from budget to style to size. Plants are a huge thing right now, but if you are anything like me and cannot take care of a plant to save your life, investing in an artificial plant is a good way to get the greenery that's still trending in 2019, without the risk of killing something.

Keep in mind that most artificial plants will never look as good as a real plant, but there are a lot of good fakes out there. When looking for a fake plant to add to your home, opt for plants that have less variation in leaf shape, as to disguise any manufactured edges or paint discrepancies. And, when you can, get your own pot.

Budget-Friendly

There's no denying it: plants at this price point can obviously look incredibly fake. But there are some good ones (look for smaller ones) that can fit into nooks and crannies in un-windowed bathrooms, on corner bookshelves, or tucked into a jungle of real plants.

MyGift Artificial String of Pearls Plants Buy at Amazon $ 23

Artificial Fern Arrangement in Ceramic Pot Buy at Target $ 15

AlphaAcc Mini Potted Artificial Plants Buy at Amazon $ 22

Middle of the Road

For someone who's just getting into the world of plants and wants to pad their stash a bit, these $40-$50 plants are your solution. Most of the plants in this price range can be overwrought with superfluous decoration, but there are some that really can't be deciphered unless you feel them.

BESAMENATURE Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Buy at Amazon $ 40

Nearly Natural Corn Stalk Dracaena Silk Plant Buy at Amazon $ 74

Faux Pilea Peperomioides Buy at The Sill $ 82

Silk Bird of Paradise Palm Tree Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping

High-End Fakes

These are the plants you invest in. Bigger real plants will cost less, but you obviously have to maintain them or risk throwing out the decent chunk of change you spent on them. Opting for a large artificial plant that looks just as real as an actual plant for a little bit more money is a sound investment, especially if you have an area of your house that doesn't get much light, but is in need of some greenery.

Potted Faux Cardon Cactus Buy at CB2 $ 299

Eva Curcuma Potted Faux Tree Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 199

Faux Weeping Ficus Tree Buy at The Sill $ 300

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.