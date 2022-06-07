Trump Staffer Told Fake Electors to Operate in ‘Complete Secrecy’: Email
CLOAK AND DAGGER
More than a dozen Republican lawmakers in Georgia were told to work in “complete secrecy” as they attempted to pass themselves off as state electors as part of a scheme to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election, an email sent by a campaign director for former President Donald Trump shows. The Dec. 13 email, obtained by federal prosecutors and reported by The Washington Post and CNN, was sent 18 hours before the 16 so-called alternate electors were due to meet at the Georgia state capitol. “I must ask for your complete discretion in this process,” wrote Robert Sinners, the Trump election operations director for Georgia. “Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result—a win in Georgia for President Trump—but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion.” Sinners went on to instruct the group to misdirect security guards at the state Capitol and warned them in bold letters not to speak to any members of the media they might encounter along the way. “If there was nothing wrong with it, why go through such extraordinary lengths to hide what you’re doing?” one expert asked the Post.