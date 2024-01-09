Fake Soap Opera Star Convinced Woman to Poison Hubby, Cops Say
YIKES
A Massachusetts woman is accused of poisoning her 73-year-old husband’s soup at the urging of a scammer who posed as a soap opera star, authorities said this week. The poisoning was allegedly carried out in December by Roxanne Doucette, whose devious plan was allegedly discovered by her daughter after she found texts that were part of a clear romance scam, Boston 25 News reported, citing an arrest report. “You have to get rid of your husband honey—I need you so much,” read a message by the scammer, who claimed to be Thorsten Kaye from The Bold and the Beautiful. Doucette, who cops say kicked an officer in the crotch when they tried to take her into custody, has denied the allegations against her, saying the soup eaten by her husband was simply old, not poisoned. “I’ve never, ever tried to poison him in any way whatsoever,” she insisted to WCVB 5, adding in an interview with WBZ News that she just “wants him to come home.” The husband survived the alleged poisoning, but his current condition is unclear.