Cops: Instagrammers Are Using Tristyn Bailey Murder to ‘Gain Fame and Followers’
DISGUSTING
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office say they’ve had to investigate multiple fake Instagram accounts that are capitalizing off the murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey in order to gain online attention. “There are a number of accounts... that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident,” the Sheriff’s office said on Facebook. Most of the fraudulent accounts appear to pose as the friends of the suspected killer, a 14-year-old boy, posting photos with provocative captions about the case. Social media has been a crucial part of the ongoing investigation, and the suspect appeared to post a Snapchat selfie in the back of the police car captioned, “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately.”