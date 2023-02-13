Romance Novelist Who Trademarked ‘Cocky’ Missing After 24-Mile Police Chase
PLOT TWIST
A romance novelist has gone missing two weeks before she’s set to appear in court over parking in the middle of a road and engaging in a police chase. Faleena Hopkins, a 52-year-old who made waves when she successfully trademarked the word “cocky” in 2018, hasn’t been seen for more than 10 days, her friend told the Jackson Hole News & Guide on Friday. On Jan. 27, she was confronted by police when National Park Service officers said she was parked in the road at Grand Teton National Park. Hopkins fled and took police on a 24-mile police chase that ended when they used spike strips to deflate her tires. She’s set to appear in court on Feb. 28 on charges of stopping or parking on the roadway, speeding, and fleeing from the police, but hasn’t been seen since Jan. 30—the day she was released from jail in Teton County, Wyoming. Although she listed Jackson as her home city, the Teton County jail listed her as a resident of Seattle, the News & Guide reported.