Fall Decor You Need in Your Life Right Now

While summer is a season with an army of fans, fall has its own crew of die-hards who can’t wait for the cooler weather, changing leaves, and, of course, pumpkin spice. If you’re big into autumn, it’s more than understandable to want to celebrate the season with a little fall decor around your place.

Of course, it’s easy to get caught up in cheesy fall decor, but you don’t have to go there. From adorable wooden pumpkins to the perfect front door wreath, these classy fall decorations help you subtly pay homage to the season.

Faux Modern Pumpkin Vase Filler Mini pumpkins are the ultimate fall table topper, but they don’t last forever. These pretty wooden pumpkins, which come in a set that includes ivory and sage shades, look like the real thing. Display them in a bowl or artfully arrange them down the center of your dining table for a casual nod to the season. Once winter hits, you can pack them away for next year. Shop at Pottery Barn $

Faux Wheat Grass Foliage Potted Plant Leave it to Magnolia’s Hearth & Hand to create a gorgeous faux potted plant you can stick just about anywhere. This synthetic wheatgrass looks like the real thing and gives off a distinctly autumnal vibe. It’s all nestled into a white ceramic pot that’ll look great perched on your end table. Shop at Target $

Corduroy Pillow Cover Fall is the perfect time to break out your comfiest pair of cords, and you can get that same cozy vibe on your couch. This soft, textured corduroy pillow cover comes in a yellowish-green shade that blends well with just about any decor. Pair it with a gold patterned pillow for even more autumn vibes—or just let it shine alone. Shop at Serena and Lily $

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven A Dutch oven is perfect for making homey soups and stews to warm you up on those cool fall nights. This Le Creuset option perfectly captures the colors of the changing leaves. Use it to cook all kinds of delicious dishes on your stovetop and in your oven, then display it on open shelving between uses for a distinctly fall look. Shop at Le Creuset $

Magnolia Wheat Wreath Your front door deserves some seasonal love, too. Greet your guests with this stunning wreath, crafted from magnolia leaves, pine cones, and wheat. It’s the perfect blend of subtle autumn elements, no pumpkins in sight. It even has a fresh scent thanks to the eucalyptus woven in. Shop at West Elm $

Chord Antique Brass Log Holder Got a wood-burning fireplace? Put your logs to work as functional decor with this vintage-style holder. The brass finish lends a warm vibe to your fireside, while keeping your wood neatly in place. Don’t have any logs handy at the moment? You can layer throws or spare pillows on top instead. Shop at CB2 $

Areaware Totem Pillar Candles These candles stand up on their own and come in earthy fall-esque shades like terracotta, moss, and sand. Made from unscented paraffin wax, you can use these as straight-up decor or actually light them to create a cozy glow. Group them on a bookshelf or your mantle for an eye-catching element. Shop at Food52 $

Classic Pumpkin Lawn Art It’s a sad but true fact: All pumpkins rot eventually. And, when they’re left out in the elements, things can go downhill even faster. This pumpkin looks just like the real thing, but it’s made of a durable resin. Meaning, it can hang out on your porch or lawn without going bad. Even cooler? You can actually paint it if the mood strikes. Choose between a classic orange shade or white ghost pumpkin look. Shop at Wayfair $

