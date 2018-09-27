Fall Is Here in Alexa Chung’s Second Superga Collection
SHOE, SHOES, SHOES
Following on the heels of her spring 2018 collaboration with Italian sneaker brand Superga, Alexa Chung just dropped 10 new fall styles. Not only were classic fall colors like hunter green, ox blood, and mustard yellow featured, but the brand and Chung added hefty lug soles, velvet, suede, and saddle shoe-inspired styles. Prices range from $99 for the saddle shoe style, up to $179 for the velvet, lug sole high tops. The collection condenses a bunch of fall styles into one, small sample size of shoes. It feels fresh and delicate and chunky at the same time, a hard balance to pull off properly. In my opinion, the stand outs are the high tops, with the chunky velvet ox blood shoes and the mustard yellow sneakers, but there are a few styles for those that appreciate the style-icon's point of view, but want something a little more understated. - Jillian Lucas
