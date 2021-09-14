If You Want to Wear Pants but Don’t Want to Wear “Real Pants,” These Are the Pants for You

Scouting Report: Avoiding "real pants" for as long as possible, the Dynama pants from Mountain Hardware are the best. They're stretchy, comfortable, and nice enough to work in any situation.

After the “hot-vax summer” that wasn’t, I was finding myself in need of a wardrobe refresh. As we head into the “transitional” fall season where the weather could be pretty variable where I live, it’s time to consider pants. I officially hate “hard pants,” aka pants with zippers and buttons and the like (I never really loved pants to begin with, but wore them because of society and having a job).

With the pandemic, most things got worse. Pants got better. Now there are more options than ever when it comes to pants that aren’t really pants. If you want to wear more traditional slacks but don’t want to wear “real pants,” Mountain Hardware makes Dynama pants that have no buckles or zipper closures but which look like “real pants.” They’re made of stretchy nylon-spandex material but, unlike my evil jeans, don’t stretch out when I wear them all day. They have UV protection if you want to wear them out in the sun, but also have enough of a “workwear” look to wear if you’re being forced back into the office. And yes, they even have real pockets.

I bought a pair while shopping with a friend and, when we both wore our new clothes the next day, realized that we were wearing two iterations of the same Dynama design. I ended up going back and buying multiple colors and versions. I have the ankle pants in a light pinkish color which I wear for “mom about town” purposes. I have the high-waisted ones in black which I wore to work the other day. I also have the full length, “standard” ones in navy which look like kind of a boot cut in the ads but contain a little elastic in the ankle making them so you can tighten them and wear them with boots or sneakers for a cute, outdoorsy but not sloppy look.

Because of the fit and the way they looked on me, I ended up sizing down when I bought these and, besides that helping my post-pandemic body issues, is something to keep in mind if you buy these online. These are the first pants I wear after laundry day and I get a lot of “you look nice today” style compliments when I interact with humans outside my computer.

