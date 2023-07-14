Fallen Tree Traps Over 100 People in Agatha Christie’s House
‘A BIT BLEAK’
A fallen tree blocking a nearby road trapped more than 100 people on Friday at the home of Agatha Christie, the late crime writer regarded as the best-selling novelist of all time. One visitor to Christie’s Greenway House in England told DevonLive she arrived around 11:30 a.m. and had been stuck for hours. “There is only one road in and out of Greenway,” Caroline Heaven said. “There is about 100 of us trapped here, at least 100, and the staff. It’s a shame really. They are doing a great job, they are giving us free teas and things. It’s a bit bleak.” A spokesperson for National Trust, the owner of the home, confirmed to the Mirror that a “large tree” fell onto Greenway’s “single-track road” and has been obstructing all traffic in and out of the area. The spokesperson said local police and highway officials were working to “get this resolved quickly as possible.”