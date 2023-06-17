CHEAT SHEET
False Alarm at The Met Sends Crowds Running
A false alarm of gunshots at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City reportedly sent some museum-goers fleeing for safety on Saturday. Witnesses described the panic on social media, recalling how crowds took cover or ran to escape the perceived threat. The cause, it turns out, was a popping wheelchair tire. “Earlier today, a motorized wheelchair tire burst in a gallery at The Met,” a spokesperson for the museum said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The Museum's Security staff quickly confirmed the nature of the disruption and confirmed that all visitors, staff, and the collection were safe and unharmed.” The spokesperson confirmed The Met will remain open for its regular hours after the incident.