Falwell Jr. Denies He Endorsed Trump in Effort to Keep Racy Photos of His Wife Hidden: Reuters

Read it at Reuters
Michael Cohen writes in his new book that he helped to keep topless photos of Jerry Falwell, Jr.'s wife, Becki, from surfacing—and hints that may be why the evangelical couple endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016. In Disloyal: A Memoir, Cohen, who calls the former Liberty University president and wife “like family to me,” writes that he obtained racy photos of Becki Falwell and planned to keep them hidden from the public at the couple’s request. Then, just before the 2016 Iowa primary, Cohen persuaded Falwell to endorse Trump. Fallwell Jr. told Reuters, “someone stole some pictures I took of my wife in the back yard. Topless. Big deal. OK?” He added, “It was no quid pro quo. There was no me supporting Trump because of whatever Michael was doing.”