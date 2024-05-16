Family of Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Are Shocked by His Death at 47
‘UNEXPECTED’
Loved ones of Tony McFarr, the daredevil stunt man for Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy and other films, told TMZ on Thursday that his “unexpected” passing at 47 this week has left them “shocked.” McFarr’s mom told the gossip website that her son died Monday at his Florida home outside Orlando, but said she’s not been told the exact cause of death. She added to TMZ that her son was “active and healthy,” and that the local medical examiner’s office was running toxicology tests. McFarr began his stunt career in 2011 on Bones, which thrusted him into the industry and earned him gigs as a stuntman in Homeland, Teen Wolf, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, Furious 7, Captain America: Civil War, The Accountant, Allegiant, and many others. McFarr was a stunt double for Pratt on multiple occasions, including in Jurassic World in 2015 and in Passengers the following year, and Pratt regularly posed for snaps with his lookalike. McFarr also earned acting credits on Macgyver, Burn Notice, and One Tree Hill, but appeared to be more focussed recently on running film-themed restaurants he’d recently opened around Orlando.