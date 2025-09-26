Famed Black Rights Activist Assata Shakur Dies Aged 78

Cheat Sheet
New York City’s War on Rats Won by Rats
TAIL OF WOE
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.26.25 3:25PM EDT 
Published 09.26.25 2:48PM EDT 
A rat eats on the platform at the Herald Square subway station in New York City.
A rat eats on the platform at the Herald Square subway station in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

New York City’s rats have landed a decisive blow in Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats, after the Mayor’s “Rat Czar,” Kathleen Corradi, resigned. “When I appointed Kathy Corradi to this historic, unique job, I knew she’d have the drive and knowledge to send the rats packing from our city,” said Adams in a statement. “It’s a daunting, complex task, but she’s handled it with confidence and creativity.” In 2023, Corradi was given $3.5 million to address the city’s rat problem, and she used part of it to give rats birth control. She appeared to have some success, as the mayor claims “rat sightings” are down 15 percent. It is unknown why she resigned, and she will be moved to an undisclosed new city position. Though Adams vowed that the fight against Big Apple rodents would continue “at full steam,” he’s quickly running out of time to declare victory on rat-kind. There are less than six weeks until the city’s mayoral election, and Adams is polling in fourth behind progressive upstart Zohran Mamdani, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

2
Trump Freaks Out Over Comey’s Defense Getting ‘Good Start’
FREUDIAN SLIP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.26.25 11:09AM EDT 
Published 09.26.25 9:52AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed several executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed several executive orders, including approving a partial sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, following a 2024 law requiring parent company ByteDance to divest or face a ban. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is already freaking out over his inability to rig his upcoming lawsuit against former FBI chief James Comey after a Biden-era judge was appointed to oversee the case. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, first appointed in 2021, was randomly assigned to the Comey case. The lawsuit, which has been referred to as “among the worst abuses in DOJ history,” is already seen as a severe test of the American justice system and the president’s ability to weaponize the legal system to exact revenge on his adversaries. But in a telling slip, Trump referred to the appointment of Nachmanoff as a “good start” for Comey during an early-morning rant on Truth Social. “There is no way he can explain his way out of it,” Trump wrote of the charges against Comey. “He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden-appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.” In addition to revealing his true thoughts about the case, Trump’s inability to stop himself from providing live commentary may ultimately sink it. Trump’s complaints about the “unfairness” of the selection process could help defense lawyers argue the case is not about Comey lying to Congress, but about Trump using the legal system to settle old scores.

3
MyPillow CEO Preparing Run for Minnesota Governor
ISN'T IT RIGGED?
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.26.25 3:53PM EDT 
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell arrives at the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

MyPillow CEO, 2020 election denier, and alternative Covid-treatment champion Mike Lindell says he is “99% there” on committing to run for Governor of Minnesota. The Star Tribune reported that Lindell has moved his residency from Texas to his native Land of 10,000 Lakes and has polled hypothetical matchups between himself and Governor Tim Walz, who is running for a third term. Lindell—who does not believe the outcome of most recent elections, even the ones Trump won—previously floated gubernatorial runs in 2018 and 2022 that ultimately never materialized. He announced he was “considering” a 2026 run in March, saying to potential opponents, “Well, what are they going to do? ‘Well, Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’ Yeah, what else you got?” Lindell has openly discussed recovering from cocaine and crack addiction as he built MyPillow. In June, he was also ordered to pay $2.3 million to a Dominion Voting Systems employee in a defamation case and has claimed to be over $10 million in debt. Before a potential showdown with Walz, Lindell would have to win a Republican primary that includes 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins, Kendall Qualls, Phillip Parrish, and retired MMA fighter Brad Kohler.

4
PGA Champion’s Girlfriend Dies Suddenly at 28
TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.26.25 2:51PM EDT 
Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jake Knapp moves in for a kiss from Makena White as he walks down the no. 1 fairway after teeing off during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network
Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Pro golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has died at the age of 28. No details have been made public on the cause of her death. A close friend announced her passing in a Friday post on White’s Instagram page. Her friend wrote that it’s “with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.” She continued, “She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.” The latter two names refer to her two “Red Fox” labradors. White had dated the U.S. golfer, who secured his first PGA Tour win in February 2024, for two years. CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis paid tribute in a comment under the post. “Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year,” she wrote. “I will miss her light… it touched so many.” Near the end of the caption, her friend gave two places to donate to “honor Makena’s memory.” She directed fans to an Ontario-based dementia and Alzheimer’s treatment center, Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic, and a fund for a child who died of childhood cancer, Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.

5
Woman Sues After Getting Hurt on Rollercoaster Where Man Died
RIDE FROM HELL
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.26.25 2:36PM EDT 
Stardust Racers Roller Coaster
Guests ride Stardust Racers on April 5, 2025. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

One of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest attractions is at the center of several grizzly allegations. A woman who visited the Epic Universe theme park in April is now suing the resort, alleging a ride on its Stardust Racers rollercoaster left her with “permanent injuries.” Sandi Streets, who rode Stardust Racers as a “business invitee” before its official opening, alleges she “shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest throughout the duration of the ride.” She claims the resulting injury exacerbated a preexisting health condition and left her disabled. Her lawsuit comes less than two weeks after Florida man Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after riding Stardust Racers. Zavala, who had spinal atrophy and used a wheelchair, was riding in the last section of the rollercoaster when he was found unresponsive on September 17. The official Stardust Racers safety guidelines say guests with back injuries are not allowed to ride. However, the attraction does have accommodations for wheelchair users. An internal memo sent to park employees and later obtained by Good Morning America said the ride “functioned as intended,” and that “park employees followed procedures.” The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services concluded the same after an investigation. However, Zavala’s family cast doubt over this claim after a medical examiner determined his cause of death was “multiple blunt impact injuries.” The family’s attorney said Wednesday that his firm is conducting an independent investigation into the incident. State records show at least two other guests have reported medical issues after riding the high-speed rollercoaster since it opened on May 22, though both had pre-existing medical conditions. Stardust Racers has remained closed since Zavala’s death.

6
Fourth High-Ranking Putin Goon Dies Mysteriously in 48 Hours
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.26.25 12:06PM EDT 
SOCHI, RUSSIA - OCTOBER,18 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian film director Tigran Keosayan (L) and his wife, Russia Today television company Margarita Simonyan (R) attend the XV Valdai Internationbal Discussion Club annual meeting in Sochi, Russia, October,18, 2018. Vladimir Putin attends an annual meeting with Valdai Club members, a group of politicians, journalists and retired presidents. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Image
SOCHI, RUSSIA - OCTOBER,18 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian film director Tigran Keosayan (L) and his wife, Russia Today television company Margarita Simonyan (R) attend the XV Valdai Internationbal Discussion Club annual meeting in Sochi, Russia, October,18, 2018. Vladimir Putin attends an annual meeting with Valdai Club members, a group of politicians, journalists and retired presidents. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Image Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The husband of Russia’s top propagandist has become the fourth high-ranking Putin crony to die in the space of just three days.

Tigran Keosayan, a well-known figure in Russian media circles, died on Friday after spending eight months in a coma, his wife said. Margarita Simoyan, editor-in-chief of RT, Russia’s leading state broadcaster, said on social media, “Tonight, Tigran went to the Creator.” She added, “Thank you to everyone who prayed. Please do not call me or the family now. Thank you all, thank you.” Keyosan is the latest in a series of Russian officials who mysteriously met their end over the past 48 hours. On Wednesday, construction boss and MP Vitaly Kapustin was found hanging from a tree branch with his hands tied behind his back, with witnesses strongly doubting he took his own life. Transport boss Alexander Fedotov, 49, was found dead at a hotel in Moscow on the same day, with no apparent cause of death and no suicide note. And ex-customs chief and oligarch Boris Avakyan was found dead with his wrists slit in a toilet in the Armenian consulate in St. Petersburg on Thursday, shortly after sneaking out of a Russian courtroom and seeking extradition to Armenia, where he held dual citizenship.

7
‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex
SCHOOL’S OUT
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.26.25 1:07PM EDT 
Published 09.26.25 12:40PM EDT 
Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik have reached a divorce settlement six months after the Abbott Elementary star/creator filed for the split, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Documents obtained by People note that the pair agreed to an uncontested divorce, so further legal action will not be taken. The documents also revealed that spousal support is included in the arrangement, and the couple’s official date of separation was Dec. 1, 2024. More specific settlement details have not been released. Now, a judge just needs to sign a request to finalize the petition, which will officially dissolve Brunson’s marriage to Anik, who works in the legal cannabis industry in California. The pair tied the knot in October 2021, two months before Abbott Elementary premiered. Despite being thrown into the spotlight herself with her hit show, Brunson kept the details of her marriage out of the public eye until June, when she publicly addressed the split to Bustle, noting that she was focusing on herself while in “a transitional time.”

8

Famed Black Rights Activist Assata Shakur Dies Aged 78

BEAT THE CHARGES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.26.25 2:56PM EDT 
Havana, Cuba: JoAnn Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, holding the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background on October 7, 1987. (Photo by Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Havana, Cuba: JoAnn Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, holding the manuscript of her autobiography with Old Havana, Cuba, in the background on October 7, 1987. (Photo by Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday LLC/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Assata Shakur, the famed black rights activist who fled to Cuba after escaping from jail, has died aged 78. Shakur, a member of the Black Panthers and Black Liberation Army, spent decades on the run after being accused of murdering a New Jersey State trooper following a gun fight in 1973, earning her a permanent spot on the state’s Most Wanted List. New Jersey Police spent decades trying to extradite her to the United States to face trial for the murder, without success. “At approximately 1:15 PM on September 25th, my mother, Assata Shakur, took her last earthly breath,” her daughter Kakuya Shakur wrote on Facebook. “Words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time. I want to thank you for your loving prayers that continue to anchor me in the strength that I need in this moment. My spirit is overflowing in unison with all of you who are grieving with me at this time.” In 2013, Shakur made history as the first woman to be added to the FBI’s Most Wanted List, and was revered among activists for her prominent pro-feminist and anti-racism activism prior to the conviction. Shakur was the godmother to rapper Tupac Shakur, and was often described as his “step-aunt.”

9
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Shocks With Major Death in Season 27
END OF AN ERA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.26.25 11:44AM EDT 
Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish is seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" set in Chelsea, Manhattan on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stunned viewers Thursday by opening its 27th season with a funeral for an OG character, marking the end of an era for the long-running NBC franchise created by producer Dick Wolf. The premiere episode, “In the Wind,” began with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) paying tribute to her longtime boss, Capt. Donald Cragen, played by Dann Florek. “He was the best boss that I ever had,” Benson said at the service. “Everything I know about being a captain, I learned from him.” Florek, who played Cragen for 15 seasons before departing as a series regular in 2014, returned for guest appearances, most recently on Law & Order: Organized Crime last year. His history dates back to the show’s 1990 debut, making Cragen one of the franchise’s OG characters. The episode also staged a reunion with fan favorites including Dr. Huang (BD Wong), Det. Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Odafın “Fin” Tutuola (rapper Ice-T). The franchise is the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television.

10
The Rock Reveals What Caused His Final Falling Out With Wrestler Dad
ROCKY RELATIONSHIP
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.26.25 12:11PM EDT 
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (left) and Rocky Johnson (right)
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 2025 (left) and Rocky Johnson in 2011 (right) Gerald Matzka/Getty Images/John Lamparski/WireImage

The Rock is getting personal about his strained relationship with his late father, Rocky Johnson. In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, Dwayne Johnson, 53, revealed that an argument over Rocky’s 2019 memoir, Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story, dealt the final blow to their relationship, leading the pair to stop speaking for months before his father’s 2020 death. According to Johnson, the book contained a series of quotes, written by his father but falsely attributed to him, that implied he credited Rocky with all of his career success. The Jungle Cruise star was even credited as the author of the book’s foreword, even though he hadn’t written a word. “It just completely crossed the line,” Johnson told the Times. He called the incident an example of his father’s “narcissism.” When Johnson confronted his father about the false quotes, he said Rocky denied any wrongdoing and refused to correct the mistake. The pair never spoke again, and Johnson learned of his father’s death while filming Red Notice in Georgia the following year. However, the Smashing Machine star says he’s since made peace with Rocky’s actions. “I think my dad’s capacity to love was very limited,” he told the Times. “He was kicked out when he was 13. Imagine that pain. And that’s the man who raised me. That was my dad.”

