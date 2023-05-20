CHEAT SHEET
Famed British Author Martin Amis Dies from Cancer at 73
Martin Amis—the revered British author of sardonic and incisive novels, memoirs and nonfiction—has died at age 73 at his home in Florida. Amis’ wife, writer Isabel Fonseca, confirmed that he died from esophageal cancer, the same illness that also claimed the life of Amis’ longtime friend and contemporary Christopher Hitchens, according to the Daily Mail. Amis’ prolific body of work included 15 novels, the most famous among them a trilogy comprising “Money: A Suicide Note,” “London Fields” and “The Information,” published between 1985 and 1995. His final book explored his friendship with Hitchens and was published in 2020. Amis was the son of Kingsley Amis, another famed British author.