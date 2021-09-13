Famed California Ski Resort Ditches Its Racist Name

CHEAT SHEET
According to the Los Angeles Times, the famed ski resort near Lake Tahoe (formerly known) as “Squaw Valley” has rebranded as Palisades Tahoe, leaving behind the racist term “squaw,” a disparaging word for Native American women. “This name change reflects who we are as a ski resort and community,” said Dee Byrne, president and COO of the resort. Byrne added that the resort has a “reputation for being progressive and boundary-breaking.”
The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California called the name change a “milestone decision.” Palisades Tahoe means steep, high cliffs, says the LA Times. It will represent both the current Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts in Northern California.