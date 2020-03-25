Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Reportedly Dies After Being Hospitalized With Coronavirus
Floyd Cardoz, an Indian-born chef who ran several well-known restaurants in New York, died after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, his family told Indian news site Scroll. Cardoz, who was 59, posted a photo from hospital on his Instagram last week, saying he had developed symptoms after returning to New York from Frankfurt on March 8. He said he was feeling feverish and had admitted himself as a precaution. Scroll reported that the Mumbai-born chef had been to India before returning home to the U.S.
Cardoz made a name for himself in the late 1990s when he opened Tabla, a lauded fine dining Indian restaurant opened in partnership with Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality group. After it closed in 2010, Cardoz went on to open Meyer’s North End Grill and several of his own restaurants in India and New York. He co-owned Bombay Canteen and O Pedro in Mumbai and Paowalla in New York, which became Bombay Bread Bar before it closed last year. Cardoz made frequent TV appearances on shows like Ugly Delicious, Top Chef Masters and Iron Chef America. Meyer posted a short message on Twitter on Wednesday morning saying, “Love you so much @floydcardoz.” Chef and restaurateur David Chang, the creator Ugly Delicious, tweeted that Cardoz was “easily one of the most beloved people in the business. He was criminally under appreciated [and] introduced so many new flavors and techniques to America.”