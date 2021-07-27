Famed Coach Alberto Salazar Banned From Track Over Sexual Misconduct
DISGRACED
Track coach Alberto Salazar was permanently banned from Olympic sports Monday after an investigation found him liable for sexual and emotional misconduct. The decision, handed down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, turns a temporary ban last year permanent. Salazar, 62, had been accused by four athletes of fostering a system of physical and mental abuse, with runner Mary Cain saying she resorted to self-harm to cope with the stress. USA Track and Field said it has updated its internal records to reflect the change. “No form of abuse will ever be tolerated within our sport, and we will continue to prioritize athletes’ emotional and physical safety above all else,” it said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Salazar has until Monday to appeal the decision. It comes as he is appealing a separate sanction over a six-year doping investigation. That order, issued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, barred Salazar from the sport for four years.
Salazar rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s for his running career, earning gold medals in the New York and Boston marathons and top honors in national cross-country tournaments.