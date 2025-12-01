Celebrity

Famed Director Says Botox ‘Scary’ for Stars of All Ages

“There’s no age of woman that isn’t beautiful,” the 86-year-old said.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Francis Ford Coppola attends the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Director Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, said he believes women are beautiful at all ages while addressing his thoughts on actresses getting Botox. “Well, that’s scary. The bloom of youth is 27. But at every decade women are beautiful. There’s no age of woman that isn’t beautiful,” he said, adding that he’s always enjoyed inviting over 90-year-old women to hear tales about their “fascinating” lives. Coppola said Botox can be a slippery slope: “Just don’t try and look like a blossom when you’re a flower. It starts just with a little bit here, and then that sags, and you do more, and by the time you’re done, you don’t even look like a person anymore!” The director, 86, was previously accused of being inappropriate with women and girls on the set of his film Megalopolis, including kissing a 13-year-old, kissing multiple extras, and pulling some extras into his lap. He was also sued by one of the film’s extras, Lauren Pagone, who claimed in a civil assault and battery lawsuit that the director touched her without consent. Coppola has denied all allegations. Representatives for Coppola did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, but previously told the Beast that the claims are “false” and “egregious.”

Read it at The Telegraph
