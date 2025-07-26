Famed DJ Announces He’s a Dad for First Time

Billy Joel has revealed that, when he first checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse back in 2005, it was the insistence of his first wife, Katie Lee. “I didn’t want to do it,” Joel said in the HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, released Friday. Lee gave the now-76-year-old “Uptown Girl” hitmaker an ultimatum: “Either you do something about your drinking or this isn’t gonna work out.” “At that point, yeah, the relationship wasn’t doing well,” Joel conceded. Lee spoke with filmmakers about how difficult she found that period: “I felt like he needed to be creating, he needed to be making music, performing, to turn down that anxiety of not having an artistic outlet,” she said. “And there were struggles with addiction. It was really hard to navigate that because I had no experience with it.” Lee and Joel divorced in 2009. Joel would go on to marry Alexis Roderick in 2015, with Lee marrying actor Ryan Biegel in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Billy Joel Reveals Ex-Wife’s Startling UltimatumLAST CHANCEThe legendary “Uptown Girl” hitmaker has opened up about his battle with alcoholism in a documentary for HBO.
- 2Famed DJ Announces He’s a Dad for First TimeROCK A BYE BABYSteve Aoki’s wife, Sasha, has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.
Partner updateLevel Up Your Small Biz With a Powerful AI Accounting ToolWORK SMARTERManage and grow your business all in one place with Intuit QuickBooks Online.
- 3Democrats’ Approval Rating Tanks to Lowest in Three DecadesBOTTOMING OUTDemocratic officials are struggling to convince voters they can do a better job on key issues like immigration and the economy than their Republican counterparts.
- 4House Ethics Committee Slaps AOC Down Over Met Gala Dress'TAX THE RICH'A congressional probe has determined the progressive representative did not pay a fair rate for the outfit.
Shop with ScoutedThis $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer PerfumeAMBER AURAHumble’s new aluminum-free deodorant scent smells more like a luxe Le Labo fragrance than a non-toxic deo.
- 5Watch: Man in Bear Suit Trains Locals for Grizzly EncountersFUR REALPolice in Japan run a hairy public safety drill.
- 6100 NFL Players Fined In Super Bowl Ticket ScandalFUMBLEDThe NFL has made it clear that reselling tickets violates league policy.
- 7WATCH: Terrifying Moment Gamer Gets Zapped by LightningSHOCKINGThe man’s camera captured a lightning bolt ripping through his home.
- 8Cop Caught Naked on Street View Wins Google CompensationRAW DEALThe officer’s in-the-buff photo was captured by a Google Street View car and uploaded to Google Maps.
Shop with ScoutedThese Calming CBD Gummies Help You Fall (and Stay) AsleepSPECIAL FXCBDfx delivers wellness-boosting CBD through a variety of formulas and flavors.
- 9Beloved ’90s Rom-Com Could Be Getting a Sequel‘I DO’ TIMES TWOThe lead actor hinted that the hit movie’s lawyers were in talks about a sequel.
- 10‘Full House’ Star Says Childhood Bulimia Still Impacts HerCONFESSIONS OF A CHILD STARThe actress says being put on a diet at age 12 ‘shaped the way’ she looked at her body.
Famed DJ Announces He’s a Dad for First Time
DJ Steve Aoki, 47, has welcomed his first little one. The new father celebrated his baby boy with his wife, Sasha, in an Instagram post that showcased his kiddo’s tiny feet with a hospital name tag around his ankle. “Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already,” they posted alongside a heart emoji. “Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary. ... Let the adventures begin!” The EDM musician and his wife said “I do” in 2024 and announced their “biggest collaboration yet” during a January concert in Dubai. “This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we’re having a baby,” he said as his pregnant wife appeared on stage. They then proceeded to do a gender reveal on stage by cutting into a white sheet cake. Through her pregnancy, Sasha joked that Aoki’s EDM stood for “Early Development Music” and once wrote in an Instagram post, “Who needs lullabies when you’ve got daddy’s epic drops?”
Running a small business is already tough. Do you really want to spend your precious time after work balancing books and creating invoices? That’s where Intuit QuickBooks Online comes in. Its revolutionary accounting software has been augmented with a groundbreaking team of AI agents that take care of day-to-day tasks and tedious busywork for you. Right now, you can get 90% (!!) off the first three months of your subscription.
According to Intuit, users report saving up to twelve hours every month when using QuickBooks Online to handle things like bookkeeping, cash flow, and invoicing. Whether you’re looking to build a strong business foundation or get some free time back, Intuit has a plan for every level. The Essentials plan is ideal for saving time and includes the core accounting (does bookkeeping and assists in reconciliation) and payments (automates invoices and tracks late payments) agents. The Plus and Advanced plans are built for scaling, adding powerful tools like the customer agent (which schedules meetings and prioritizes leads from your inbox) and the finance agent (for KPI analysis, planning, and forecasting).
Right now, all of these plans are 90% off for the first three months and include free access to Intuit’s live experts for assistance when setting up QuickBooks with your business. But act fast: this limited-time deal ends on 7/31. Click here to get started.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A new poll by The Wall Street Journal shows Democrats’ approval rating at its lowest since the newspaper first started polling back in 1990. More than 63 percent of voters hold a dim view of the party, with only 8 percent viewing it “very favorably.” Democratic officials are reportedly struggling to convince the American people they can do a better job than their Republican counterparts on electorally decisive issues, although voters still significantly disapprove of how President Donald Trump has handled the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy. “The Democratic brand is so bad that they don’t have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who advised on the survey with the help of Trump’s own pollster, Tony Fabrizio, told the Journal. “Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they’re for and what their economic message is, they’re going to have problems.”
A House Ethics Committee has found that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez underpaid to rent the “Tax the Rich” dress at the 2021 Met Gala. Four years after the fact, the panel determined Friday that the $1,000 the progressive congresswoman paid to rent the outfit wasn’t a fair rate and that she must hand over an additional $2,733.28 to designer Aurora Janes. The finding stems from ethics rules governing the acceptance of gifts by elected representatives, which cover “a gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance or other item having monetary value.” While the committee concluded Ocasio-Cortez had been mindful of those regulations and that her aides made efforts to explain the rules to the designers, it found Janes “may have lowered costs” nonetheless. Given the buyer’s price for the dress stood at $18,837.30, the committee estimated the rental cost, combined with other fees, should have been $3,724.04, and therefore said “it would be appropriate” for Ocasio-Cortez to pay the additional fees.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
Police in Japan have deployed an unorthodox means of ensuring local residents and officers are up to speed when it comes to dealing with bear attacks. In a video, police can be seen demonstrating their prowess as a man in what can only be described as an incredibly shoddy bear costume does his darndest to imitate the fearsome predator. Roughly 60 miles north of Tokyo, residents of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, were treated to the public safety spectacle following a rise in bear encounters in the region. In the clip, the “bear” can be seen chasing a man covered in fake blood before police frighten the animal away with firecrackers. Later, the “bear” is “shot” with a tranquilizer gun and subdued. Police with riot shields rush in to contain the actor, giving him a solid few prods with a stick to make sure he’s out. Let’s hope the role play sunk in, as Tochigi has seen three bear attacks this year alone.
Around 100 NFL players and 24 employees are set to be slapped with fines from the league after an investigation revealed that they had resold overpriced tickets to the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. A source, speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, has revealed that an ongoing investigation found dozens of fines are set to be issued over the matter. NFL policy states that tickets to the game cannot be sold for greater than their face value. Individuals discovered to have flouted the rules for some quick cash will be sanctioned with fines one and a half times the amount they sold the tickets for. If those people are club employees, the fine will be twice the money they made. “We are in the process of completing our investigation into this matter,” a memo sent to teams by the NFL’s head of compliance read. Players from all 32 clubs are allowed to purchase two tickets to the final but are not allowed to profit from them. The NFL has said it will increase compliance training and fines for breaches in early fall.
A Twitch streamer known by the now-shockingly prescient name “Chrispy Mate” was struck by a bolt of lightning in his North Carolina home while live streaming. The content creator, who usually reviews horror games, found himself in a horrifying scenario of his own when a storm hit the town of Holly Springs. “Bro, I just got struck by lightning,” Chrispy Mate told his viewers. “I had my earbuds in. A big thing of lightning hit… I felt lightning go through my earbuds.” Speaking to AccuWeather, the streamer said he heard a bang like a drum reverberating through his head, his vision went white, and he felt concussed. The streamer thankfully escaped relatively unharmed, with only minor after-effects lingering until the next day. He also claims the electrical zap gave him an unexpected surge of energy: “I woke up, felt great, went straight to the gym and then I had the best workout of my life.”
The tech giant Google has been ordered to pay the equivalent of $12,500 in compensation to a police officer in Argentina after an appeals court found his privacy had been “blatantly” violated. The man sought payment in 2017 for harm to his dignity after his bare backside was captured by a passing Google Street View car and uploaded to Google Maps. To make matters worse, the man’s house number and street name were broadcast on TV and widely shared on social media in coverage of the incident. The man has alleged that the invasion of his privacy has made him the butt of jokes at work and among neighbors. An initial judgment ruled that the officer himself was at fault for “walking around in inappropriate conditions in the garden of his home,” but appeals judges found fault lies with the American tech company. “No one wants to appear exposed to the world as the day they were born,” the judges said. Google has insisted that the man’s fence was simply not high enough.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.
Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.
If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.
If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.
Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.
Grab your bridesmaids, because there just might be a second My Best Friend’s Wedding. Dermot Mulroney, who starred in the original 1997 film with Julia Roberts, teased a sequel to the hit rom-com during an interview with the New York Post on Friday. Mulroney, 61, told the outlet that the “lawyers were talking,” though he is not privy to any further details. The plot reportedly centers around Roberts’ character, Julianne Potts, scheming to break up the engagement between her crush and best friend, Michael O’Neal, played by Mulroney, and Kimmy Wallace, played by Cameron Diaz. “The whole thing was a dream,” Mulroney said of the film, which he claimed he always knew would be “exceptional.” Mulroney, who is best known for his role in the rom-com, still speaks highly of the film. Two years ago, Mulroney re-watched it for the first time since 1997 with the cast of Anyone But You. Mulroney took the opportunity to share advice with Anyone But You’s male lead, Glen Powell. “Don’t be ashamed of being a man in a rom-com. To represent love in movies is the most beautiful thing you can take on,” Powell recalls Mulroney telling him.
As the teen star of Full House, Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to the spotlight. Like many child actors, Bure struggled with disordered eating and negative body image. In an episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the actress, now 49, sat down with author Lisa Whittle and revealed that she still grapples with the lasting effects of the eating disorder she developed as a teenager. “[My eating disorder] was binging and purging. I’m a bulimic,” she said. “And I still say I’m a bulimic.” Bure says her troubled relationship with food started when her parents put the then-preteen on a diet—a measure that, while well-intentioned, had a painful impact. “My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, ‘We need your child to lose weight,’ so let’s do everything preventative,’” she recalled. “That very thing just shaped the way I looked at my body, which was like, ‘Oh, it’s not good enough the way it is right now.’” Decades later, Bure says she no longer binges and purges, but admits her childhood experiences continue to bubble up. “The thoughts...they never leave me. So I still need the tools to just say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that.’“