Famed Editor Spills Tea on Anna Wintour’s Mean Girl Behavior

VOGUE VS. VANITY

“She took to power rather than being the cozy, conspiratorial friend she used to be,” said former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter.

Anna Wintour attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France.
