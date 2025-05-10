Famed Hispanic Country Music Star Dies at 73
Venerated country music star Johnny Rodriguez has died shortly after entering hospice, according to his family. He was 73. Rodriguez’s daughter announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday—the same day he died. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family,” Aubry wrote. She added that her father was “not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world” but “also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.” Born in Sabinal, Texas, Rodriguez was discovered by a music promoter after he was overheard singing in a jail cell. He is recognized as one of the earliest Hispanic country music stars, per Saving Country Music. “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support … during this time of grief,” Aubry added.