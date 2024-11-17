Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Famed Iowa Pollster Who Got Election Wrong to Leave Profession

END OF AN ERA
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.17.24 9:09AM EST 
Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer responds to Donald Trump’s attacks during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
MSNBC

J. Ann Selzer, the famous Iowa pollster whose latest state poll got the 2024 presidential election results wildly wrong, will no longer do election polling. Selzer, 68, wrote in a Des Moines Register column that she would pursue “other ventures and opportunities,” though she didn’t outline what those would look like. Selzer conveniently told the paper she would end her run of election polls before her latest poll showed Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump by three points in the Hawkeye State, writing that she informed the Register earlier this year. (Trump won the state by 14 points.) “Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course,” she wrote. “It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite.” Selzer, whose polling methodology has often been regarded as the “gold standard,” said earlier this month she would be “reviewing data” to learn why her presidential prediction was so long.

Read it at Des Moines Register

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
After His Mike Tyson Victory, Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor Next
I DARE YA
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:44AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 8:26PM EST 
Jake Paul at a press conference for his fight against Mike Tyson.
Sarah Stier/Getty

On the heels of his unanimous victory against Mike Tyson on Friday night, Jake Paul is already eyeing his next opponent—controversial MMA star Conor McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul shared on X Saturday to his 4.7 million followers.

His X message comes after Paul mentioned the prospect of fighting McGregor in a press conference after his Tyson fight.

“And it’s funny to say Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it’s the f---ing truth,” Paul told reporters. McGregor has yet to respond to the challenge.

In the wake of his win, critics have called out the social media star-turned-fighter for taking on an opponent so much older than him. For context, Tyson, at 58, is more than 30 years older than Paul, 27.

Paul even admitted after the match that, at a certain point, he took it easy on the veteran boxer. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said.

While Paul is planning future fights, Tyson is reflecting on this one.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X Saturday.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he added.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you,” the father of seven concluded.

Tyson, who last fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, didn’t close the door on returning to the ring once again.

“I don’t know, maybe his brother [Logan],” Tyson said when asked if he’d fight again right after the match.

Despite not coming out victorious, Tyson still walked away from the spectacle with a possible $20 million, according to DraftKings.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Thoughtful Gift Decodes a Dog’s Breed Mix and Health Risks
PAW-RIGIN STORY
AD BY Embark
Updated 11.04.24 2:02PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 12:00AM EDT 
Happy Dog and Owner Celebrating Christmas Together by Tree With a Dog DNA Test Kit Gift
Embark/Embark

Looking for a memorable gift for a dog parent in your life—or for yourself? Embark’s Dog DNA test offers a unique way to bring owners and their pups closer than ever.

Developed by veterinarians, Embark’s highly accurate Breed ID test offers a comprehensive breakdown of a dog’s breed, family tree (all the way back to their great-grandparents), and geographic origin. It even gives owners the ability to reunite dogs with their canine relatives. According to Embark, 94% of dogs tested have at least one database match that’s as genetically related as human first cousins!

That’s a fun reason to get this. Now here’s a serious one: if you decide to get the Breed + Health Test, your giftee can get all of the above and screen their dog for over 270 genetic health risks, like drug sensitivities and degenerative diseases, as well as predisposed traits like shedding and appetite. Embark offers the gift of deeper insight into a dog’s needs, helping owners give dogs their best lives.

No matter which tests you get, they all start with a swab of the inside of the dog’s mouth which is analyzed by Embark’s lab. Right now, you can pick up a Breed ID Test for $99 ($30 off) or a Breed + Health test for$139 ($60 off).

Breed ID Test
Originally $129
Buy At Embark$99

Free Shipping

Breed + Health Test
Originally $199
Buy At Embark$139

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Latest Picks for Team Trump’s Nomination Circus
YOU’RE HIRED
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:47AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 7:10PM EST 
Donald Trump speaking at a conference in November 2024.
Pool/Getty

Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had chosen Chris Wright as the secretary of the Department of Energy under his new administration. Wright, who runs a Colorado fossil fuel company, is a climate change critic. In a statement, Trump said Wright “will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.’” In addition to Wright’s appointment, Jay Bhattacharya, a physician and Stanford professor known for his controversial stances during the COVID-19 pandemic, might possibly get a new position as head of the NIH under Trump. According to the Washington Post, Bhattacharya’s name is on a list made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s newly appointed overseer of the Department of Health and Human Services. Bhattacharya raised eyebrows back in 2020 when he and fellow professors Martin Sunetra and Gupta Kulldorff published the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter criticizing strict COVID lockdowns. In the document, the three proposed allowing the least at risk to continue living their lives normally in hopes of eventually creating herd immunity. They called this idea “Focused Protection.” The proposal was met swiftly with backlash from the medical community, which labeled their ideas reckless.

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Malcolm X’s Family Sues Feds for ‘Allowing’ His Assassination
GOVERNMENT PLOT?
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.17.24 3:49AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:45PM EST 
Daughter of the late killed civil rights leader Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz, speaks alongside attorney Ben Crump and legal team during a news conference to announce a lawsuit against government agencies and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for the alleged assassination and concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X’s murder in New York City
Although Talmadge Hayer confessed to being one Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the murder plot has long persisted. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The family of civil rights leader Malcolm X filed a $100-million federal lawsuit Friday, accusing the FBI, CIA and New York Police Department of allowing his assassination. The wrongful death lawsuit, brought by his daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and other family members, claims the law-enforcement agencies concealed evidence that they had prior knowledge of a plot to kill Malcolm X and did nothing to stop his murder. “We believe that they all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X, one of the greatest thought-leaders of the 20th century,” said Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney representing the family at a press conference announcing the filing. According to Crump, the civil suit is meant to bring reparations to the family, provide clarity, and answer lingering questions surrounding the assassination nearly six decades later. While Talmadge Hayer, then a member of the Nation of Islam, confessed to being one of Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the assassination plot has long persisted. Shabazz was 2 years old when her father was fatally shot on Feb. 21, 1965, as he prepared to speak at New York’s Audubon Ballroom. She was present during the killing, along with her mother and siblings.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Upgrade Your Room With These High-Quality Reusable Wall Decals
GO BIG OR GO HOME
AD BY Fathead
Published 11.17.24 12:00AM EST 
Wall decal of Spider-Man mid-swing, sticking to a bedroom wall above a headboard.
Fathead/Fathead

Posters are a great way to celebrate your favorite fandom. But if you’re looking for that real “WOW!” factor, nothing beats Fathead. For 17 years, Fathead has been an industry leader in officially licensed graphic wall art across sports and entertainment. You can even create personalized products, making big-head cutouts and life-size wall decals from your own photos.

Installing the decals is a breeze. Unroll the decal and lie it flat. Wipe down your wall with a damp cloth. After the wall is dry, peel off the decal backing and apply it slowly, smoothing out any bubbles as you go. Need to adjust? No problem—Fathead decals can be peeled off and reapplied easily.

No matter your favorite football team, Fathead has a wall decal for them.

Detroit Lions Logo (Small 16x12)
Buy At Fathead$70

Free Shipping

The basketball season has just tipped off. Celebrate your favorite player with a life-size wall decal.

Jayson Tatum Wall Decal
Buy At Fathead$119

Free Shipping


From everyone’s favorite web-slinging New Yorker to the fourth-wall breaking merc with a mouth, Fathead’s superhero decals burst with vibrant colors. You’ll marvel at how they bring your walls to life.

Spider-Man: Webslinger Wall Decal
Buy At Fathead$80

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Christopher Cross Sold Drugs to Fund First Album
SMOKING HOT
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:51AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:18PM EST 
Christopher Cross during a 2020 concert in Mexico.
Medios y Media/Getty

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross funded his first album in an unorthodox way—he sold weed. People reported that the soft rock musician makes the drug revelation in the new film, Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary.‘ “I financed my original songs by selling weed. I had a very successful weed business, and I bought a tape machine and some consoles and stuff and invested in a studio in Austin,” Cross said in the doc. The album in question was self-titled and was released to much acclaim in December 1979. It snagged him five Grammys at the 1981 awards ceremony and featured one of his most popular songs, “Sailing.” As it turns out it wasn’t just the financing of the album that was unique. According to Cross, he mistakenly sent the album to an assistant at Warner Bros. Records, and not one of the label’s executives. Luckily, this assistant was so impressed he shared it with one of the bigwigs, who loved the record. The film is due for release on HBO later this month, and features other yacht rock legends such as Michael McDonald and Steely Dan.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Dolly Parton’s Brother David Dies at 82
‘GOT HIS ANGEL WINGS’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.16.24 11:23AM EST 
Dolly and David Parton.
Dolly Parton’s brother David Parton has died. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Dolly Parton’s eldest brother, David Wilburn Parton, has died at 82. The country music superstar’s sister Stella Parton announced the death of their brother in a Friday post on X. “My brother David passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace.” On Threads, she added, “My brother David left us this morning. He finally got his angel wings. RIP dear soul. Love you forever.” An obituary posted yesterday said that David, a bridge builder superintendent for a construction company in Tennessee, died at home on Friday. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren, according to the obituary. Dolly has not yet offered a public statement about her brother’s death. David was one of the 11 Parton siblings—six brothers and five sisters. Parton’s brothers Randy, Larry, and Floyd previously passed away.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Ex-NFL Star Facing Charges in Arrest After Paul-Tyson Fight
PACMAN IN A PICKLE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.17.24 4:18AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 1:56PM EST 
Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday morning after attending the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium, TMZ reported. The former NFL star—who was in the league for more than 13 seasons with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos—faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer. He attended the highly anticipated brawl between Tyson and Paul on Friday night, sharing a video with comedian Tom Segura enjoying the festivities to Instagram. According to Jones’ spokesperson, the football legend “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.” They claimed Jones “was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.” Jones is no stranger to brushes with the law, having been arrested 10 times since 2000. Last December, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in Kentucky after an outburst, screaming at officers on a plane. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, Jones avoided jail time with a promise that he would obey the law for the next two years. It is unclear how Saturday’s arrest will affect this ruling.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Martha Stewart Defends John Krasinski as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
‘WATCH OUT, WIFE’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.17.24 4:06AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 2:02PM EST 
Martha Stewart and John Krasinski.
Martha Stewart approves of John Krasinski as the sexiest man alive. Getty

Martha Stewart has no qualms with actor John Krasinski being selected as People’s 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive,” even seeming to issue a warning to his wife, actress Emily Blunt. “John is pretty sexy,” the lifestyle icon and business mogul told People on Thursday. “He’s been over to my house, and he’s pretty sexy. And he’s pretty good at all the work he does, too. Watch out, wife.” Stewart added that sexiness, to her, is all about being “gorgeous, talented, clean, fun.” Krasinski, known for starring in the hit comedy show The Office, has been married to Blunt, with whom he has two daughters, since 2010. He told People that his response to hearing he would be this year’s sexiest man was a “just immediate blackout,” adding that his wife was “very excited” to hear the news. “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” Krasinski said, though he said he expects his brothers to give him a hard time at Thanksgiving dinner.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Give Your Baby an Organic & Vitamin-Boosted Start With This
FORMULA FOR SUCCESS
AD BY Organic Baby Food 24
Published 11.16.24 12:00AM EST 
A mother lovingly feeds her baby with a bottle, surrounded by soft natural light and a vase of flowers in the background. The baby is dressed in a pink outfit and looks content, while the mother gently holds the bottle and gazes at her child with affection.
Organic Baby Food 24

Getting a newborn baby off to a healthy start can feel overwhelming. Organic Baby Food 24—an online retailer based in Germany—strives to make this journey easier with its wide array of premium baby formulas that prioritize nutrition and affordability. Baby formulas produced in Europe must adhere to stricter regulations when it comes to ingredients compared to formulas produced in the United States. The end products are packed with essential nutrients, including this highly-rated Dutch Stage 1 Formula from HiPP.

Instead of added sugars and artificial flavors, this whey-based baby formula has iron for cognitive development; vitamins A, C, and D to boost your baby’s immune system; and omega three and six fatty acids for brain and neural cell health. One box gives you enough formula to prepare 44 five-ounce bottles. This particular baby formula is made for infants up to six months old. However, as your baby gets older you can switch to Stage 2 and Stage 3 to ensure their nutritional needs are being met.

Cassy, a HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Customer, saw a night and day difference in her twins after switching formulas. “We struggled for the first 3 months with significant tummy issues, very gassy and upset babies. After we made the switch to HiPP my babies have been so much happier!”

HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Formula
Buy At Organic Baby Food 24$47

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Southwest Airlines Plane Hit by Bullet ‘Near Cockpit’ Just Before Takeoff
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.16.24 11:04AM EST 
A Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021
Although the runway was temporarily closed, it eventually reopened with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations in Texas. Joe Skipper/File Photo/Reuters

A bullet hit a Southwest Airlines airplane as crew members prepared to depart from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening, the airline said. No injuries were reported from the incident aboard Flight 2494, however the Indianapolis International Airport-bound flight was ultimately cancelled. According to a statement from Southwest, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was “struck by gunfire near the cockpit” on the plane’s right side at approximately 8:30 PM CST while taxiing. The plane then returned to its gate and passengers evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Southwest added that the aircraft was removed from service and said the airline would provide an alternative flight for the impacted passengers. The rescheduled flight on a different aircraft departed two hours later, according to FlightStats, a flight tracking website. Law enforcement was contacted immediately after the plane was hit on runway 13R/31L. And, though the runway was temporarily closed as authorities investigated, it later reopened on Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility’s operations.

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Tyson-Paul Streamers Get an Unexpected, Pre-Match Butt View
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.16.24 12:11AM EST 
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson X/Netflix

A pre-match interview of Mike Tyson came to an unexpected conclusion Friday night, with Netflix cameras capturing the former heavyweight champion from behind without his boxing shorts on. After wrapping up a backstage interview with his son, Amir, by saying he predicted a “vicious win,” Tyson turned and walked away, the showing more than the public is used to seeing from him.

Tyson is having his first sanctioned fight in nearly twenty years against YouTuber, actor, and professional boxer Jake Paul. Unsurprisingly, the encounter has seen a good deal of hype, with yesterday’s face-off at weigh-in resulting in Tyson slapping Paul. Netflix is streaming the match-up, though its high-profile foray into live sports hasn’t all going smoothly, with abundant complaints about buffering and error screens. The match is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was preceded by several undercard bouts, with the earlier ones shown on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
politicsPete Hegseth Paid Woman Who Accused Him of Sex Assault
Clay Walker
mediaMatt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Katie Francis
mediaWhy Getting Trump Elected Could Be the Start of Fox News’ Worst Nightmare
Brian Lowry
us-newsColin Jost Pulls No Punches on Trump’s AG Pick Gaetz Amid Misconduct Allegations
Michael Boyle
arts-and-cultureMiss Denmark Wins 2024 Miss Universe Pageant
Alex Rees