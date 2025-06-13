Famed #MeToo Lawyer Gloria Allred Probed by California Bar

Famed #MeToo attorney Gloria Allred’s law firm is being investigated by the State Bar of California, The Wall Street Journal revealed Friday. The probe will reportedly seek to determine if Allred, Maroko & Goldberg pressured clients to accept confidential settlement deals they felt were not in their best interest, as former clients of the firm alleged in a March report by the Journal. That report also included testimony from ex-clients who accused Allred’s firm of using “high-pressure tactics” to influence how clients handled their cases and interacted with the media. Allred said the bar’s probe will find no wrongdoing, telling the Journal that she and her partners have “always acted ethically and in accordance with the Rules of Professional Responsibility.” She added that she would not “bow down to kings or The Wall Street Journal.” Allred, 83, has represented clients in some of the country’s most followed cases, including some of the sexual misconduct and assault accusers of Bill Cosby, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.