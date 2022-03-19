Famed NFL Reporter And Commercial Star John Clayton Dies at 67
‘TREMENDOUS RESPECT’
The veteran NFL reporter John Clayton died this week at 67 years old following a “brief illness,” according to a statement from the Seattle Seahawks football team. Further details were not immediately available. Nicknamed “The Professor,” Clayton had spent decades covering professional football, including as a long-time reporter for ESPN. He starred in an epic 2012 commercial for the network’s SportsCenter program in which he sported a flowing wig and sleeveless Slayer band T-shirt, hopped into a bed, and screamed, “Hey mom, I’m done with my segment!” In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Clayton had “earned my tremendous respect and admiration as a journalist but more importantly as a wonderful person.”