Famed NY Law Firm Bleeding Employees as Trump Deal Backfires

Kayla Tausche, a senior correspondent at CNN who recently shifted off the White House beat, is leaving the network after just two years, according to The New York Post. In a farewell letter to her colleagues, Tausche did not give reason for her departure. “I’m off to chase the next big story,” she wrote, according to Status. CNN did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment, and Tausche could not be reached. Tausche, who joined CNN from CNBC in July 2023, was a White House correspondent during Joe Biden’s presidency. However, her tenure in the White House role appears to have ended in February, based on her personal LinkedIn page. Her latest status shows her as “senior correspondent” at CNN. Her departure from the network comes as CNN has faced a crisis over its ratings, trailing behind competitors Fox News and MSNBC. It laid off hundreds of staffers in January amid slumping viewership. The network has also made a number of personnel changes to prepare for Donald Trump’s return to office, like bringing star Kaitlan Collins back to the White House as its chief correspondent. At CNBC, Tausche co-hosted the network’s business and tech show, Squawk Alley, from 2014 to 2017 before becoming a senior White House correspondent.
A famed New York law firm’s $100-million pro bono deal with President Donald Trump is backfiring as employees jump ship in anger. The Wall Street Journal reported that lawyers are exiting Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in anger after the firm committed to providing free legal services in support of Trump. Cadwalader, NY’s oldest firm, made the deal to skate punitive damages made by Trump’s February flurry of executive orders targeting law firms that he were “weaponizing” the legal system against him. Cadwalader was also among three other firms—A&O Shearman, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher—that claimed their independence has not been compromised despite deals with Trump, according to letters dated April 28, Reuters reported. However, Cadwalader’s exiting employees appear unconvinced. Sources told The Journal that the key partner in the firm’s litigation group is heading to a smaller firm, along with other litigators planning their outs. J.B. Howard, a former Maryland deputy attorney general and counsel at the firm, is also reportedly on the outs after protesting the firm’s Trump deal. “Departures can be tough,” a firm spokesperson told The Journal. “Some attrition is normal and expected; it is part of the typical rhythm of a successful firm.”
Recent data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows a sharp dip in travel spending in the United States. According to a report released by the bureau on Tuesday, travel decreased by $1.3 billion in March. Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail also reports that the export of travel services, a measure of how much tourists spend while in the United States, saw one of the largest three-month drops in the past 25 years. The dip is only dwarfed by the effects of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the travel market and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration’s policies on tariffs and immigration have been widely attributed as the cause of the market plummet. Canadians have also notably been boycotting trips to the U.S. in opposition of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the country and threats to make it the 51st state. “Tourism’s doing very well,” Trump said in an April 30 interview with ABC News. “We’re doing very well. We’re doing very well. Wait till you see the real numbers come out in about, in six months from now, wait till you see the numbers.”
Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon (formally known as Johnny Rotten) said The Rolling Stones “should retire,” since the band seems “short” on song ideas. Lydon, 69, made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, where he took back his own 2023 retirement announcement. “As I indicated before, if I just sat back and retired, that’s not me. I’m not that kind of person,” he said. Upon being reminded that he previously said he’d never tour again, Lydon said, “That’s dementia for you, I forgot that bit.” Though he’s not retiring himself, he thinks the Stones should, he explained. “By all means, The Rolling Stones should retire,” he said. “I’m not short of a song idea or two, so there’s a difference.” Lydon then joked that he’d “offended music lovers,” with his comment. Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, 81, previously said in 2015 he’d never considered retiring. The band completed a North America tour last year after releasing its 2023 album. Lydon, on the other hand, considered never touring again after he lost his longtime friend and manager John “Rambo” Stevens, followed by the death of his wife Nora Lydon in 2023 to Alzheimer’s disease. Lydon had been her full-time caretaker until her death.
Bill Maher revealed that he now has a direct line to President Donald Trump. In this week’s episode of his Club Random podcast, the comedian said he doesn’t have to go through Trump’s team since he can go straight to the president’s phone. “Would you ever interview him on TV?” Maher’s guest, author and podcaster Lewis Howes, asked him about Trump. “Of course, he’s the president of the United States. Are you crazy?” When Howes began to say, “You have his team, you can talk to his [staff],” Maher cut him off to respond: “I can talk to him.” Asked whether he had Trump’s phone number, Maher nodded “Yeah” with a laugh. “Look, we’re not having a bromance here,” he was quick to clarify. “I have no patience for people who just can’t find friendship with people who don’t agree with them. It’s just a way to civil war, and I’m not going down that road.” Maher had dinner with Trump, Kid Rock, and Dana White at the White House in March. “In person, he’s definitely the kind of guy you just feel like you can say anything and you don’t have to censor it,” Maher said of Trump.
Shia LaBeouf had a rough time on Broadway. While preparing for the Broadway play Orphans in 2013, LaBoeuf said he was “using steroids” and sleeping among the horses in a “little fire basin” in Central Park, he told The Hollywood Reporter. LaBeouf, 38, eventually dropped out of the production, citing “creative differences” after weeks of conflict with co-star Alec Baldwin. However, the former Disney Channel star said he and Baldwin are “good now.” According to LaBeouf, they were able to make peace after he converted to Catholicism while living in a monastery to prepare for the 2022 film, Padre Pio. This isn’t the first time LaBeouf’s substance abuse issues have come to light. In 2021, the Transformers star was sued by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accused him of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. In response, LaBeouf admitted he’d been “abusive to [himself] and everyone around [him]” and said he would take a break from acting to undergo inpatient treatment. LaBeouf told THR that having “absolutely no spiritual life” before becoming Catholic made him “a piece of s**t.”
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was forced to confront her mortality when hubby Barack told her she was “up next” after her mom’s death. Obama, who started the IMO Podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, was discussing the death of her 86-year-old mother, Marian, last May. “I guess, if anything, with mom’s loss, I think that—thank God you’re my big brother and I have a husband who’s older,“ Obama, 61, said. “Barack was saying, you know, ‘Well, you’re next up.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not really ready to be next up.’” She added, “I told him, You’re next up, and Craig is next up. I delegate that power to you.” Obama and her brother also lost their dad, who passed away in 1991 at age 55. The Becoming author, whose daughters are 26 and 23, said that, after your parents die, you assume an adult role and become the “glue” holding the family together. Obama, who said that she’s in a transitional period, has returned to therapy now that she’s an “empty nester.”
Kevin Ware Jr., once a tight end for the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders, has pleaded guilty to murder. The former NFL player was arrested in 2022 for the murder of Taylor Pomaski, his one-time girlfriend. Pomaski, then 29, disappeared from Harris County, Texas, in April 2021, and her remains were found seven months later in a nearby ditch. According to The Houston Chronicle, a witness told investigators that Ware had admitted to cutting Pomaski’s throat, burning her body, and photographing the scene. Ware’s murder trial was expected to begin the jury selection process this week, but earlier Thursday, the former athlete accepted a plea deal for 30 years in prison. When prosecutors presented the deal in court, Judge Brian Warren reportedly warned Ware, 44, that should the case go to trial, he could face life in prison. Just five days before Pomaski’s disappearance, Ware had been released from jail on bond after a separate arrest for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a firearm as a felon. He will now serve a 15-year sentence for those charges concurrently with his 30-year sentence for Pomaski’s murder. His formal sentencing is set for Friday, May 9.
President Donald Trump has appointed Sigalit “Siggy” Flicker, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and a vocal supporter of his administration, to the Holocaust Memorial Council. Flicker, whose stepson was charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is part of a new cohort of Trump-loyal board members replacing Biden-era appointees—including former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, whom Trump fired in April. She thanked Trump for the appointment Tuesday, writing on X, “President Trump … Thank you for the privilege & honor to represent and NEVER FORGET“ alongside American and Israeli flag emojis. Flicker appeared on the seventh and eighth seasons of Bravo’s reality-TV series and is now a podcaster. The granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, she was born in Israel to Jewish parents and grew up in New Jersey. She is an outspoken supporter of Israel and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and is vehemently opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to The Washington Post. During the Jan. 6 riot, Flicker publicly supported her stepson, Tyler Campanella, who was allegedly part of the mob that stormed the Capitol and posted the hashtag #StoptheSteal, according to an FBI affidavit. Campanella’s case was dismissed after Trump pardoned individuals convicted or facing charges related to the riot.
Leonardo DiCaprio made his debut at the Met Gala on Monday night without anybody noticing, forgoing the red carpet for a lowkey appearance in order to allow girlfriend Vittoria Cerretti her moment in the spotlight. Ceretti turned heads as she strutted solo down the red carpet, clad in a pinstriped Moncler x EE72 dress complete with matching gloves, a train and an oversized hood. She later hooked up with Leo inside the venue, with the Oscar-winner complimenting her look with a classy black tuxedo. Although the couple tried their best to avoid the throng of photographers dotted throughout the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they were eventually snapped by Vogue, with DiCaprio attempting to hide his identity by putting his hand in front of his face. The couple has been linked with each other since 2023 and prefer to keep their romance private, with supermodel Ceretti telling Vogue France in March that “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter.” She added: “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex, so it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”