Families Rip Into Club Q Shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich After Guilty Plea
‘DISGRACEFUL DEADBEAT’
Survivors and victims’ relatives lined up to berate Anderson Lee Aldrich as Aldrich pleaded guilty Monday to killing five people and attempting to kill another 46 at the Colorado Springs LGBT venue Club Q last November. Aldrich spoke sporadically to plead “guilty” to murder and attempted murder, and “no contest” to bias-motivated crimes, meaning Aldrich accepted a conviction without admitting guilt. When asked by a judge to explain the guilty plea, Aldrich said, “I intentionally, and after deliberation, caused the death of each victim.” In relation to the bias crimes, Aldrich said, “Because of the evidence presented, I believe that there’s a high probability of being convicted at trial... so I’m pleading no contest.” Victims addressed Aldrich before sentencing. Adriana Vance sobbed as she described her slain son, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance, as a “kind, loving, gentle man.” Aldrich stared ahead as she said, “This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now is that he never sees the sunrise or a sunset.” Kurt Paugh, whose wife Ashley was killed, described Aldrich as a “disgraceful deadbeat.” Aldridge is set to receive life in prison without parole.