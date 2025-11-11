Families Sue Camp Mystic Over Deadly Texas Floods
The operators of Camp Mystic are facing three lawsuits from families of some of the 27 people who died during July’s catastrophic floods. The disaster killed more than 130 people across the region, including 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, a private, Christian girls’ camp in central Texas. The suits, filed in Austin, accuse the camp of negligence and wrongful death, alleging that the operators ignored state safety rules and known flood risks along the Guadalupe River, a stretch often called “Flash Flood Alley.” “These young girls died because a for-profit camp put profit over safety,” one filing claims. The suits accuse the camp of failing to plan for evacuation, ordering campers to stay in floodplain cabins, and prioritizing equipment over children as water levels rose. One lawsuit said the camp had known about the danger since 1932, alleging it had “continued to play Russian Roulette with the lives of little girls.” The camp, owned by the Eastland family, said in a statement that it “continues to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.” Owner Richard Eastland, 74, died while trying to save campers.