Family Mistakenly Spends $10,000 on Disney+ Not Park Tickets
A family of 16 almost lost their $10,000 Disney vacation when the grandparents in charge accidentally bought Disney+ instead of Disney park gift cards. Andie Coston (@aofthecoast) posted a TikTok about the mix-up that went viral overnight. “We leave in 6 days and the parks are selling out of tickets because it’s Christmas. My mom is distraught, Dad frustrated, and the kids worried we won’t get into Disney,” she said, calling the incident an “honest mistake.” Other TikTok users chimed in that similar incidents had happened to them. Disney reached out to Coston less than 24 hours after the TikTok was posted to turn the streaming tickets into park tickets and fix the situation. Coston said she was glad “to get it resolved, especially for my parents’ sake. It was also good to hear that my parents are not the only ones who have experienced this.”