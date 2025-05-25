Family Bids Farewell to Jeffrey Epstein Survivor

One of the most tireless fighters in the crusade to bring alleged pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to justice has been laid to rest in Australia. Virginia Giuffre was 41 years old when she is believed to have taken her own life last month at the family farm in Neergabby, north of Perth, Australia. She became a household name around the world thanks in part to the release of a photo of her standing beside British Prince Andrew, to whom she claimed to have been trafficked by Epstein and his confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, in the early 2000s. Her funeral, which was not advertised to the public, was a small family affair held sometime over the past few days. “She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit,” her family said in a statement. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.” Giuffre’s death, which came as she was facing charges for violating a restraining order taken out by her estranged husband Robert Giuffre, followed a car crash she claimed in a cryptic Instagram post had left her with just “four days to live.” She is survived by her three children: Christian, Emily, and Noah.

