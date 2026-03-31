Family Claims Passenger Died After Flight Crew’s Critical Mistake

The mother of a 33-year-old American who died after a mid-air medical emergency on a Korean Air flight is suing the airline, accusing its flight crew of failing to administer even basic medical treatment, says a lawsuit obtained by The Independent. Porscha Tynisha Brown, a civilian worker at the Department of Defense, collapsed after she walked to the bathroom on a 2024 flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Seoul, South Korea. The suit claims that stewards put an oxygen mask over Brown’s face as she called out that she could not breathe, but failed to connect the mask to an oxygen tank. The suit further alleges that crew members retrieved a defibrillator but gave no instructions on how to use it to the volunteers who helped treat Brown, so they were unable to deliver a potentially lifesaving shock to her. The flight was diverted to Osaka, Japan, where Brown was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her death certificate lists her cause of death as “acute cardiac failure.” A lawyer representing Brown’s estate said, “The apparent violations are so bad, it really shocks the conscience how the airline personnel handled this situation.” Korean Air did not respond to a request for comment.