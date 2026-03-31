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Family Claims Passenger Died After Flight Crew’s Critical Mistake

MID-AIR TRAGEDY

A lawsuit alleges that a Korean Air flight crew failed to connect an oxygen tank to a mask it had placed on a passenger who was fighting for her life.

Donovan Lynch
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Brown was just 33 when she died en route to Seoul. US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

The mother of a 33-year-old American who died after a mid-air medical emergency on a Korean Air flight is suing the airline, accusing its flight crew of failing to administer even basic medical treatment, says a lawsuit obtained by The Independent. Porscha Tynisha Brown, a civilian worker at the Department of Defense, collapsed after she walked to the bathroom on a 2024 flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Seoul, South Korea. The suit claims that stewards put an oxygen mask over Brown’s face as she called out that she could not breathe, but failed to connect the mask to an oxygen tank. The suit further alleges that crew members retrieved a defibrillator but gave no instructions on how to use it to the volunteers who helped treat Brown, so they were unable to deliver a potentially lifesaving shock to her. The flight was diverted to Osaka, Japan, where Brown was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her death certificate lists her cause of death as “acute cardiac failure.” A lawyer representing Brown’s estate said, “The apparent violations are so bad, it really shocks the conscience how the airline personnel handled this situation.” Korean Air did not respond to a request for comment.

Read it at The Independent
Donovan Lynch

Donovan Lynch

Breaking News Intern

donovan.lynch@thedailybeast.com

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