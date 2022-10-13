Family Doesn’t Buy Police Account of Teen’s Fatal Shooting
‘DON’T BE FOOLED’
A Mississippi family is calling for accountability after a police officer shot and killed a teen who one eye witness claims had his hands up. Police said officers responded to a report of five teens waving guns at cars, and began chasing 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who they say was armed and refused to drop his weapon. An officer shot him and he reportedly bled out while handcuffed. An eyewitness said she saw the teen with his hands up and couldn’t tell if he was armed. The woman said she felt there wasn’t any urgency to save the teen’s life, noting that the ambulance arrived without its siren turned on. Family members have also disputed the police’s claim he was armed. “Don’t be fooled by the BS. If Gulfport Police Department had footage of my little cousin holding a gun, best believe it would already have been released,” one relative said on Facebook.