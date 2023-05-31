‘Family Feud’ Star Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife
JUSTICE
An Illinois man who once competed on Family Feud has been convicted of breaking into his estranged wife’s home with a crowbar and shooting her 14 times. Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of all charges, including first-degree murder and home invasion, in connection with the February 23 death of his wife, Becky Bliefnick. Adams County jurors deliberated for about four hours before rendering a conviction. Bliefnick now faces life in prison and will be sentenced on Aug. 11. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued that the grisly attack on the 41-year-old nurse came amid a contentious divorce and custody battle of the couple’s three sons. Witnesses also discussed Bliefnick’s internet history, which showed that he searched “how to open a door with a crowbar.” Prior to her death, Becky also texted a family member insisting that if anything happened to her, Bliefnick would be to blame. “I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me,” Sarah Reilly said her sister texted her. Bliefnick’s defense team during opening statements insisted that their client was innocent and that the prosecution had no hard evidence.