Family Finds Pair of Needles in Masachusetts Halloween Candy

Read it at NBC Boston
Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts say they found a pair of needles inside a child’s Halloween candy this week. The boy noticed one of the sharp objects sticking out of a Snickers bar before eating it—with his mother discovering the other in a fun-size Twix bar. They called the local cops shortly after. Police did not disclose the identity of the family, but said they were out near Main Street in Sandwich on Tuesday night. No other complaints have been filed with the department of adulterated candy this week.