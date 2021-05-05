Family Furious That Killer Was Freed a Decade Early Over COVID Risk—After He Got the Vax
‘ABHORRENT’
“They let him out. What the hell is wrong with the system?”
Lizzie Mae Collier-Sweet’s sister and first cousin use the same words to describe their first impression of the husband-to-be she met working at the Ford plant outside Detroit.
“He seemed like a very nice man,” her sister, Louise Collier, and first cousin, Viola Hoston, independently told The Daily Beast.
His name was Roger Sweet and he shoveled coke at the plant while Lizzie Mae handled hot steel.