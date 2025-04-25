Family Gives Update on Son of Ex-NBA Star After Crash

Alijah Arenas—the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas—has emerged from a coma and is showing “significant signs of progress” following a serious car accident in Los Angeles. His family announced Friday that Arenas had opened his eyes and was able to write words down. The 18-year-old was hospitalized after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to a law enforcement source. “In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” according to a family statement. “In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’” Arenas’ family expressed gratitude to an unidentified individual who they say pulled the teen from the burning Tesla Cybertruck following the crash. The 18-year-old recently led Chatsworth High School to the L.A. City Section Open Division championship game, and is currently ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s 2025 national recruiting rankings. His father, Gilbert Arenas, 43, played 11 seasons in the NBA and was a three-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards.