Family Goes to Prison for Selling Bogus Bleach COVID “Cure”
IN THE CLOROX CLINK
The father and three sons from Florida who created a fake church to peddle Clorox bleach as a “Miracle Mineral Solution” for ailments and promoted it to treat COVID-19 are protesting their prison sentence in court after representing themselves in trial. On Friday, Mark Grenon, the father in the group, told U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga that he was the real victim and that his sentencing was a kidnapping and the U.S. government should pay him $5.76 million in compensation. Grenon received five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and has been ordered to pay $1,948 in victim restitution. One of his sons, Joseph Grenon, will also receive five years in prison and must pay victim restitution but has not been fined. “You cannot go out and create a fake church and violate the law,” Prosecutor John Shipley said in his closing argument.