‘Family Guy’ Officially Kills Off Recurring Character After 23 Seasons

Amazon Customer Says Package Contained 250 Absentee Ballots
BALLOT BOXED
Authorities in Maine are investigating a report that an Amazon customer received 250 unmarked ballots inside her order. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said on Monday that the town of Ellsworth reported to Maine’s authorities that they were missing a shipment of 250 absentee ballots. That same day, a woman located in Newburgh, roughly 40 miles away, found 250 ballots wrapped in plastic in the same box as her Amazon delivery. State law enforcement and the FBI launched an investigation into the claims with the help of Amazon, Bellows said. “I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible,” Bellows said, adding that there may have been “bad actors” who attempted “to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials.” The investigation is underway just a few weeks before the state’s Nov. 4 election.