‘Family Matters’ Could Get Reboot—With a Twist

The world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill was reportedly broken by a Ukrainian soldier who killed two Russian soldiers with a bullet from two and a half miles away. Footage shows the bullet piercing a glass window before striking the Russian troops and a flash of light could be seen as the bullet made impact. The record-breaking shot took place Thursday on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. The sniper platoon named Pryvyd (meaning “Ghost”), comprising of eight sniper units, was responsible for the shooting. The bullet was fired from a Aligator sniper rifle, according to United24 Media, which also reported that artificial intelligence helped break the world record by guiding the bullet and working alongside a drone reconnaissance complex. According to military reports, the Pryvyd unit has successfully taken out nearly a thousand Russian troops in this sector in the past year alone. While Moscow has attempted to breach Ukraine’s defensive lines by deploying around 110,000 troops to the area, the Ukrainian military confirmed Friday the region is still under their control. The previous world record was held by a fellow Ukrainian sniper, who set a record of 2.3 miles in 2023, also to take out a Russian adversary.
Family Matters could soon be back. The show, which ended in 1998 and followed the Winslows and their beloved neighbor Steve Urkel in Chicago, has been pitched to Warner Bros. as an animated series. The idea came from Bryton James, who played Richie Crawford in the original. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James shared that he “had an idea to take the show and turn it into an animated series.” While he didn’t go too deeply into what the plot would look like, the actor described “taking the old episodes and modernizing them,” revamping the show “from scratch for the new generation.” As it stands, there’s no green light yet. “It’s sitting in Warner Bros.’ hands right now,” he said, adding that he was “still trying” to get the idea off the ground but had “got pretty far along” with financial logistics and even getting the old cast on board.
Sydney Sweeney’s newest film Americana was met with disappointing numbers its first weekend in the box office following her American Eagle controversy. The film, which premiered Friday, came in 16th place after earning $840,000 across 1,100 theaters nationwide, each theater averaging $460, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Sweeney, who plays the lead as waitress Penny Jo Poplin, stars alongside Halsey, Tony Tost, Eric Dane, and Paul Walter Hauser in the crime thriller, where the characters attempt to find a rare Native American artifact. Sweeney promoted the film on her Instagram on Thursday, which was met with backlash from her audience. “Perfect, won’t be watching it,” said one user, with the comment garnering over 6,000 likes. The American Eagles advertisement that took the internet by storm featured Sweeney in a pair of American Eagle jeans, with a play on words with “jeans” and “genes” prompting many people to believe the ad was promoting eugenics. Multiple Republican politicians and even President Trump got involved in the controversy, with even more outrage ensuing after it became known that Sweeney was a registered Republican.
President Donald Trump, 79, seemingly caught a case of butterfingers, posting a random “Bela” in a Truth Social post just after rage posting over negative coverage of his flop meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president’s cryptic message came just after he posted, “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT.” Nonetheless, the unclear “Bela” post still managed to rack up around 5,700 likes and 1,300 “retruths.” Some Truth Social commentators surmised that post was a precursor to his post thanking Belarus’ “POWERFUL LEADER,” President Aleksandr Lukashenko, for releasing 16 out of the 1,300 political prisoners swept up in the country’s crackdown on dissent, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. “I HOPE THE 1300 WILL SOON BE RELEASED, ALSO!” Trump added. One commentator under Trump’s post had a more biblical take on “Bela,” writing, “In this light, Bela embodies the hope inherent in God’s plan—a reminder that even amidst the darkest histories, there is potential for new beginnings and reclamation of purpose in His divine story.” Yet another commentator was less poetic, writing, “Bela! Trump has lost his mind. Stop making excuses for the old demented fool.” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for clarification on the post.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone off the deep end trying to emulate the kind of viral appeal that won President Donald Trump the election last year. Newsom’s social media team dubbed the vice president JD “Just Dance” Vance on Saturday, giving him the kind of nickname for which the president has come to be known (“Sleepy Joe” Biden and Gavin “Newscum,” for example). In emulation of Trump, Newsom has also taken to posting on social media in all caps. “NOT EVEN JD ‘JUST DANCE’ VANCE CAN SAVE TRUMP FROM THE DISASTROUS MAPS ‘WAR’ HE HAS STARTED,” the governor’s office wrote on X Saturday. “I, THE PEACETIME GOVERNOR—OUR NATION’S FAVORITE—WILL SAVE AMERICA ONCE AGAIN." Asked by a reporter about the PR tactics, Newsom replied, “I’m just following [Trump’s] example. If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.” The White House, for its part, could not appear to care less. “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” a Trump spokesperson said. “But Newscum’s obsession is getting a little creepy at this point.”
A stuntman who most famously stood in as a human torch for the cover of one of Pink Floyd’s best-loved albums—1975’s seminal hit Wish You Were Here—has died aged 88. Born in 1937 in California, Ronnie Rondell Jr. enjoyed a storied career as a Hollywood stuntman, appearing in well-known film and TV productions, including Thelma and Louise, Lethal Weapon, and Star Trek: First Contact. The photographer behind the iconic Pink Floyd cover, Aubrey Powell, once told reporters Rondell had initially been reluctant about the gig, believing the stunt to be more dangerous than his average action movie scenes. Toward the end of his career, he also found work coordinating other stunt performers for films like The Mighty Ducks and Batman and Robin. “In a class all his own, Ronnie was a generous mentor whose talents set the bar for every aspiring stunt person,” Ronnie’s company, Stunts Unlimited, posted to social media. “Ronnie was not just a legend, he was legendary and will be deeply missed.” He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his son, also called Ronald.
Terence Stamp, the actor behind the renowned Superman villain General Zod, died Sunday morning at the age of 87, according to his family. No cause of death was disclosed. “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the family told Reuters. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.” Stamp was the son of a tugboat stoker and dabbled in advertising before he won a scholarship to attend acting school. The English actor began gaining prominence in the 60s with the 1962 film Billy Budd, where he played the titular character and won a Golden Globe award for Best New Star of the Year. However, Stamp’s most famous role was General Zod, the supervillain in Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman. Stamp would continue the role in Superman II released in 1980. Stamp demonstrated his range in acting afterwards, starring in films like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994, where he played the role of a transgender woman. The Oscar-nominated actor’s last movie was 2021 horror mystery film Last Night in Soho, where he played the silver-haired gentleman.
Two Carnival Cruise passengers drowned within hours of each other at the newly opened Celebration Key resort in the Bahamas on Friday. According to a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the first incident occurred shortly before noon when authorities were alerted to a 79-year-old man who became “unresponsive” after snorkeling. Authorities said CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead on the vessel. Just a few hours later, a 74-year-old woman on another cruise ship was found “unresponsive” after swimming in a pool. CPR was administered, but the woman was also pronounced dead. Both victims were American nationals. RBPF said investigations are currently ongoing into the two cases. The incidents come after Carnival Cruise opened its new private port, Celebration Key, in the Bahamas on July 19. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families,” Carnival Cruise Line told People in a statement. An autopsy will be conducted on both individuals to confirm the cause of death.
A former Miss Universe Russia contestant, Kseniya Alexandrova, has died at the age of 30 on Tuesday following a freak car accident in Tver Oblast, Russia, on July 5, Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported. Alexandrova sustained severe brain injuries after an elk smashed through her car’s windshield. She was seated in the passenger seat when the animal jumped into the road. “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything,” her husband told the publication. He said Alexandrova lost consciousness upon impact, adding, “Everything was covered in blood.” She had been in a coma following the accident but died due to complications from her injuries at a hospital in Moscow. The couple had married four months before the accident, per her Instagram. Alexandrova represented Russia in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant after finishing as first runner-up in Miss Russia that year. She also worked as a psychologist and graduated from Moscow Pedagogical State University. Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her death on Instagram, calling her “a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength.”
A mother of four has lost her arm after a palm tree fell on her as she was celebrating her son’s 13th birthday at a miniature golf course. Adela Magaña was sitting on a bench and watching her children play mini golf at Golf N’ Stuff in Ventura, California, when the tree fell on top of her. Magaña’s 22-year-old son told the VC Star, “I heard a screeching sound—like a branch breaking. I thought nothing of it, but then I heard a big old thump, and people were running toward my mom.” Magaña’s husband, Amando, and two other men lifted the 40-foot tree off her and the family worked to stop the bleeding. Unfortunately, her nerves and blood vessels were too damaged, and doctors were forced to amputate her right arm just below the shoulder. The 53-year-old is now in recovery. Her daughter told the VC Star, ”She’s not able to talk, but she’s able to nod her head. She has a long journey ahead of her.”