‘Family Matters’ Star Arrested at U.S. Border
A FAMILY DISPUTE
Family Matters actor Darius McCrary was arrested in California near the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The sitcom star was taken into custody on Sunday by U.S. Border Patrol for an out-of-state felony warrant, which McCrary’s representative told TMZ was ordered in Michigan. He is being held without bail. His charges result from allegedly skipping out on a court appearance regarding missed child support payments. Authorities call McCrary’s case a “fugitive arrest.” The actor, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s hit TV show, is being held at a San Diego jail with a court date set for Oct. 15. McCrary has been arrested twice, most recently in 2023, for missing child support payments. Court documents showed that he owed over $52,000. The actor’s legal troubles follow his marriage to former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner, according to People. They separated in 2017 and officially divorced in 2019. McCrary, who’s made appearances in Snowfall and Anger Management, agreed to pay $1,366 a month in child support for their daughter.