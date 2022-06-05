CHEAT SHEET
Family Member Accused in 8-Year-Old Denver Boy’s Death
Police in Denver have arrested a 61-year-old woman in connection with the death of her 8-year-old great-nephew. Few details were available on the manner of the boy’s death, but the Denver Police Department on Saturday said that what had initially been simply a death investigation had turned into a homicide investigation. Susan Baffour was taken into custody on Friday and is currently being held without bail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, The Denver Post reports. The boy’s identity has not yet been released, and the medical examiner has yet to reveal his cause of death.