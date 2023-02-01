Family Member ‘Dumbfounded’ by Santos Campaign’s Donation Claim
‘NEWS TO ME’
One of Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) relatives in Queens, who was reported to have made a $5,800 donation to the lawmaker’s recent congressional campaign, said they have no knowledge of their supposed contribution. “I’m dumbfounded,” the relative told Mother Jones, adding that they “do not have that money to throw around.” This donation was just one of a number supposedly from Santos’ family, including the maximum of $5,800 from a student and $5,000 from his sister who was facing eviction at the time. Questions over Santos’ campaign finances are just the latest in a mind-boggling array of scandals that have plagued the newly elected Republican, ranging from allegations that he faked nearly his entire resume to an ongoing investigation surrounding a stolen checkbook in Brazil. Santos recently stepped down from his committee assignments but has so far resisted calls to resign from Congress.