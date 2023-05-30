Family of 11-Year-Old Shot by Cop Sues for $5 Million
‘GROSSLY NEGLIGENT’
The family of Aderrien Murry, the 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot in the chest by a cop after calling 911 for help, is suing the city of Indianola, and several other authorities for $5 million. Filed in federal court in Mississippi, the complaint said officer Greg Capers “instantly shot” Murry, who had called the police at his mom’s request at around 4 a.m. on May 20 after an ex-partner arrived at their hoe “irate.” Murry suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver, although he has since returned home from the hospital. The family’s lawyer says Murry told the 911 dispatcher that the ex-partner did not have a gun and there were children at home. Capers nevertheless “failed to assess the situation before displaying and/or discharging his firearm,” the lawsuit says, describing his actions as “grossly negligent and reckless” and “utterly offensive.” Capers has a previous history of reports of excessive force and abuse, the suit alleges. A spokesperson for the Indianola Police did not respond to a request for comment from CBS News.