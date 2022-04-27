Family Says Bully Set 6-Year-Old Boy on Fire With a Flaming Tennis Ball
A 6-year-old Connecticut boy has suffered third-degree burns to his face and legs after a bully poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it up, threw it at the boy’s face, then “ran away... and watched him burn,” his family told New England Cable News. Dominick Krankall was playing with friends in his backyard on Sunday when the bully, who lives in a neighboring apartment, “called his name and lured him over around the corner,” his sister, Kayla Deegan, said. “In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire.’” Deegan said she’d raised $168,000 via GoFundMe for the family to relocate because they no longer feel safe. She claimed the 8-year-old serial bully pushed Dominick into a wall two months ago. No one has been charged over either incident but police said they’re looking into reports of four children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.