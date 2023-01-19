Family of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Claims Gun Was ‘Secured’
REGRET
The family of the 6-year-old boy who shot his first-grade teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, on Jan. 6, claimed they had their 9mm handgun secured prior to the shooting, according a statement released on Thursday. “Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children,” the unidentified family said. “The firearm our son accessed was secured.” The family also added that their child had an “acute disability” that required at least one of the parents to attend class alongside him and accompany him to school everyday. “The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him,” they wrote. “We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives.” The child, who also assaulted another teacher while she attempted to restrain him, is currently under hospital care receiving treatment, according to the family.