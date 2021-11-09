Travis Scott Sued by 9-Year-Old Boy on Life Support
‘GROSS NEGLIGENCE’
Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the deadly Astroworld music festival, is suing Travis Scott and the festival’s producer, Live Nation, for the life-threatening injuries he suffered. Ben Crump, famed civil rights attorney, filed the lawsuit on behalf of 9-year-old Ezra, who was “trampled nearly to death” when he fell from his father’s shoulders as the crowd crushed the pair. Crump alleges Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” to the point where he remains in a medically induced coma on life support. The injuries, which include damage to his liver, kidney, and brain, will likely diminish his “ability to grow and thrive,” according to the lawsuit.
Crump says the blame is on Scott, Live Nation, and other entities for their negligence. He said they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives” of Astroworld attendees. The incompetence has caused “indescribable emotional pain and mental anguish,” Crump said.