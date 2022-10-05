Father of Slain EMS Says Her Cold-Blooded Killer ‘Sauntered Away’ After Frenzied Attack
BONE CHILLING
The family of EMS worker Alison Russo-Elling, who was fatally attacked while trying to treat a patient on Sept. 29, shared harrowing thoughts and details at a funeral service attended by hundreds of FDNY members and Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. “I was shocked to see the assailant lunge at her, knocking her to the ground, and stabbing her 25-times to death. She laid there, motionless on the ground, as he sauntered away,’’ said Frank Fuoco, Russo-Elling’s father, who had watched footage of her death. “That man murdered my daughter and she would be the first one to come to his aid if he ever needed her help. He left her lying on the street like a rag doll that was just discarded.” Russo-Elling, 61, was attacked from behind by a mentally unwell relative of a man she was treating while off-duty in Astoria just steps from her station house. Russo-Elling was remembered as a courageous healer who rushed toward the Twin Towers on 9/11, and who responded to over 25,000 emergency calls. She was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain.