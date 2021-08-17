Family of Man Killed by Kyle Rittenhouse Sues Kenosha Cops
SERVE AND PROTECT?
The family of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year has filed a lawsuit against police, the Associated Press reports. The family of Anthony Huber, who prosecutors say was fatally shot by Rittenhouse, alleges that police “conspired with” and enabled “armed vigilantes” like Rittenhouse by siding with them over protesters and allowing them to roam freely. Huber, 26, was fatally shot while trying to wrestle Rittenhouse’s rifle away from him. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time and has claimed self-defense, was charged with reckless homicide and intentional homicide, endangering safety, and criminal possession of a weapon as a minor. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was also fatally shot by Rittenhouse, as was Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived, prosecutors say.
Huber’s family is seeking damages from Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth; Daniel Miskinis, the former City of Kenosha police chief; Eric Larsen, the city’s acting police chief; and other officers. “After he had killed and maimed multiple individuals, Kyle Rittenhouse walked up to a dozen Kenosha police officers, assault rifle in hand, with crowds yelling that he had just killed innocent people,” Anand Swaminathan, the attorney for the family, told the AP. “What did the police do? They spoke to him and let him walk away.”