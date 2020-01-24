Family of Anthony Todt Found Stabbed, Decomposing in Florida Home
Autopsies have revealed that the wife and three children of Anthony Todt were found decomposing at his Florida home when police came to arrest Todt, The Hartford Courant reports. On Thursday, the medical examiner said Todt's wife and two of his children suffered stab wounds in the abdomen and the family had been decomposing since late December. Todt, originally from Connecticut, admitted to killing his family along with their dog at their home in Celebration, Florida, and he was charged last week with four counts of premeditated murder and a count of animal cruelty. Police who were looking for Todt in connection with fraud charges approached him at his home on Jan. 13. When they asked where his wife was, he reportedly told deputies the family was upstairs sleeping. Upon searching the home, police found four dead in the second floor bathroom. “Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be shaking,” officials wrote in an affidavit. Todt told police he had consumed Benadryl in an attempt to commit suicide.
Todt was operating two physical therapy offices in Colchester, Connecticut—but had a large amount of debt and was facing a federal probe for alleged illegal billing practices. His family was also facing eviction from their Florida home.